The Padcaster Gets a Room at the NAB 2013 StartUp Loft

“Frame Your World” and Make Production Magic with the Padcaster



New York City, New York – February 20, 2013 –The Padcaster LLC will be exhibiting in the StartUp Loft at the 2013 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, NV from April 8 – 11 (booth C-ST16). A rugged iPad case turned mobile production studio, the Padcaster transforms Apple’s tablet into an all-in-one moviemaking machine. The sturdy custom case lets videographers attach lights, mics and other necessary filmmaking accessories and enhancements to the iPad. Paired with the Lenscaster, the combo takes the iPad from ordinary tablet to high-tech production device.



Named one of the coolest camera accessories for 2012 by CNET, NAB attendees can check out the Padcaster at its booth in the Loft or find it in action on the show floor, where Padcaster operators will be shooting, editing and uploading NAB show stories.



“We brought a first-edition Padcaster to NAB last year, shooting and editing right from the floor,”says Josh Apter, Padcaster creator. “There was a constant swarm of people following us around the floor as we filmed – that’s when we knew it was a hit. We made a few adjustments and are coming back for NAB round two.”



Members of the media are invited to review The Padcaster and Lenscaster. To book a press meeting during NAB 2013, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.



About The Padcaster, LLC

Headquartered in New York’s Union Square, The Padcaster LLC is an innovative startup aimed at developing tools for filmmakers and videographers of all stages of development and skill levels. Established in 2012, its flagship title product, the Padcaster, is a multifunctional iPad case that takes users from passive consumer to creative filmmaker. The Padcaster was made by and for videographers to fit the needs of just about any filmmaker working with the ever-expanding set of production tools and technology.



Follow @thepadcaster on Twitter and Facebook. For more information, visit www.thepadcaster.com.



The Padcaster is a trademark of The Padcaster LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



