Indulge in the Season of the Carnival and (Un-)Mask Your Creative Prowess

Boinx’s latest update to FotoMagico revels in the spirit of Mardi Gras by adding Masks that will make slideshows as fun as the floats journeying down Bourbon Street

Puchheim, Germany – February 13, 2013 – Fat Tuesday has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in some sweet slideshow making! Hot off the press, FotoMagico 4.2 is now available just in time to savor all (or at least most) of the favorite memories captured during the past week of Mardi Gras celebrations. The latest update to Boinx’s slideshow presentation software, FotoMagico 4.2 is all about Masks. Just like the masks worn at Mardi Gras celebrations, FotoMagico 4.2 Masks bring excitement to slideshows, only revealing desired parts of an image, while strategically hiding others to create mystique.



“Masks are the kind of advanced feature that power users crave,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “Masks give users the next level of creative freedom, making it easier than ever before to create stunning animation effects and evoke specific emotions within the audience. Clearly, we are committed to providing the very best slideshow creating experience on the Mac.”



When you create with FotoMagico, we’ve always got your back. Your work will automatically be saved with FotoMagico 4.2 support for OS X Mountain Lion Auto Save. Because just like Mardi Gras, sometimes productions can get a little crazy, and having Auto Save can be a major life-saver at times.



New Features in FotoMagico 4.2

• Apply Masks to images, movies or titles in the shape of a rectangle or oval to highlight or hide a specific area of the desired image

• Fine-tune Masks by moving and scaling, inverting, and blurring the edges – all independently of the layer they apply to

• Change individual layer opacity to create partially transparent images, movies or titles

• Save work quickly and automatically with Auto Save, which never interferes with the process of creating



See Masks in action! Watch these videos to find out more:

FotoMagico 4.2 Promo

Simple Mask

Spotlight Effect



For an introduction to FotoMagico and to explore its new features, check out our webinar today at 2pm EST. Simply click this link to join in!



FotoMagico 4.2 Pricing and Availability – Special Pricing Limited Time Only!

FotoMagico 4.2 is available now for 20% off for a limited time only at the Mac App Store and on the Boinx Software website, at just 79.99 USD. FotoMagico 4.2 is a free upgrade for existing version 4 users.



Members of the media are invited to review FotoMagico 4.2. For more information, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.



About FotoMagico

FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards including “Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner-Up 2008″ and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner-Up 2006,” is the gold standard in slideshow apps, made exclusively for the Mac. FotoMagico, used by thousands of professional and amateur photographers around the world, allows you to create customized slideshows, mixing photos with movies and audio, for a storytelling effect like none other. FotoMagico brings your photos to life and keeps your audience at the edge of their seats.



About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac® platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion, available for Mac and iPad, is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time-lapse capture, used by many thousands of enthusiastic animators at home, in schools, in advertising agencies and professional animation studios. iStopMotion for the Mac was named one of the Best Apps of 2012 on the Mac App Store. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards – “Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner-up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner-up 2006” – is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre-built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. You Gotta See This! is Boinx’s iPhone app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe for the iPad provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.



Follow @boinxsoftware on Twitter and Facebook.



For more information, please visit the Boinx Software website.



