IEEE BTS 2013 NAB Show Preview

IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) -- Booth L30

Committed to advancing electrical and electronic engineering, the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) offers a variety of educational opportunities for its members, including technical presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. With more than 2000 members and chapters worldwide, the IEEE BTS is the leading professional resource for broadcast engineers around the world.

Continuing its rich legacy of providing scientific and technical educational training programs to the broadcast engineering community, the IEEE BTS will offer several technical tutorial programs at the 2013 NAB Show. IEEE BTS will also be available to discuss details about the society's upcoming Annual Broadcast Symposium (ABS), as well as provide more information about the BTS membership program and its benefits.

Membership Discounts For 2013 NAB Show Attendees

The society is offering 2013 NAB Show attendees a 50-percent discount on IEEE membership plus an additional discounted price of $7.50 to join BTS. IEEE membership includes attendance to local events and activities, discounted membership to individual societies, and a wide range of educational opportunities including conferences and presentations. Members also receive the latest industry news from IEEE, IEEE Spectrum, IEEE Standards News, and The Institute.

Annual Broadcast Symposium Registration

Targeted primarily at broadcast engineers, the IEEE ABS, hosted by IEEE BTS, is one of the world's preeminent technical conferences on broadcasting technology. At the 2013 NAB Show, attendees to the IEEE BTS booth will receive a special discounted price to register onsite to attend the symposium.

The three-day symposium, to be held in San Diego, Oct. 9-11, offers attendees a variety of informative programs with tutorials followed by technical sessions. Topics are presented by respected broadcast engineering experts from around the world. Additional details, including the symposium agenda, will be available at the IEEE BTS booth.

Additional Educational Opportunities

2013 NAB Show attendees are invited to drop by the IEEE BTS booth to learn more about the "Bridging the Gap" technical training seminar, Distinguished Lecturer Program, and the IEEE BTS newsletter.

-- IEEE BTS' "Bridging the Gap" technical training program provides broadcast organizations with a comprehensive two-day, onsite seminar designed to resolve the knowledge gap between engineers and technicians specializing in IT and video technologies. Sessions can be hosted privately by a broadcast organization or can be open to the public; host organizations may be entitled to receive a discount on student tuition. More information about hosting will be available at the IEEE BTS booth.

-- The IEEE BTS Distinguished Lecturer Program provides IEEE BTS local chapters with the means to host quality presenters, including individuals who are well known educators and authors in the fields of broadcast technology. Current Distinguished Lecturers include Richard Chernock of Triveni Digital, LP Chau of Nanyang Technological University, and Valentino Trainotti of the University of Buenos Aires.

-- A copy of the society's quarterly newsletter is available free-of-charge for IEEE BTS members.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. BTS has more than 2000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, N.J.

