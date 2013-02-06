PACIFIC TELEVISION CENTER LAUNCHES 24/7 VIRTUAL POP IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Enhanced HD Pathway Enables PacTV to Directly Manage Customer Content

WASHINGTON, D.C., FEBRUARY 06, 2013 - Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company, is pleased to announce the completion of its new 24/7 virtual MCR in Washington D.C. An enhancement of PacTV's existing network in Washington D.C., this hub includes a new dark fiber network within the city and increased long haul fiber capacity (OC12) for HD/SD access to PacTV's entire portfolio of global resources.

"We can now offer our clients a fully managed end-to-end solution in Washington, DC," says Nick Castaneda, V.P. Development, PacTV. "Our clients based in and around Washington, D.C. come to us for a variety of services. This gives us the capability to deliver all of their content in a more eloquent manner. And given the current demand for news and political coverage around the world, this move further solidifies our global footprint."

The new hub utilizes the latest dark fiber technology. This enables clients including, C-SPAN, ITN and AuBC to have local uncompressed HD connectivity. This technology provides PacTV extensive flexibility in serving the D.C. market now and into the future.

In addition, PacTV has increased the long haul capacity to D.C. to an OC12 so it can now utilize JPEG 2000 compression for visually lossless delivery of HD/SD content. Customers can now receive reliable and fast point-to-point access to global news and media at an affordable price point.

"By expanding our connectivity to an OC12, we can provide more HD-capable streams via a point-to-point circuit that is instant-no stops, no delays-just immediate access to the newsworthy and timely content our clients are seeking," adds Michael Barnes, engineer, PacTV New York. "In essence, we have built a virtual hub in D.C. that can be controlled by our facilities in New York, Los Angeles and London."