CLEAR-COM EXHIBITS LATEST IN BROADCAST INTERCOMS AT BVE 2013

Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communications systems, is displaying its latest range of broadcast intercomsolutions at BVE 2013 (Stand J16). Included among the intercom offerings on display are the recently unveiled Eclipse HX matrices and HelixNet Partyline system. The company is also presenting its BroaMan interface options and the latest upgrades to the Tempest®2400 wireless intercom.

“Since last year’s show, Clear-Com has unveiled several exciting new products for the Broadcast market and we’re thrilled to have the chance to demo them at BVE 2013,” says Simon Browne, Director of Product Management, Clear-Com. “Clear-Com has built a strong portfolio of advanced wired and wireless intercoms to meet the critical demands of those in broadcast studios and mobile productions. Our latest developments will enable us to become an even more dominant force as an intercom solution provider.”

The Eclipse HX Digital Matrix Systems, along with the Eclipse HX (EHX) Configuration Software, are powerful matrix intercoms that offer fast performance, high system capacity, and simplified operations and administration. Eclipse HX comprises the Eclipse HX-Omega, Eclipse HX-Median and Eclipse HX-PiCo matrices, as well as the EHX software. In broadcast facilities where resources are often shared across multiple studios or production vehicles, fast and highly intuitive systems are critical to execute system-wide changes in real time, with minimal impact on users. Users can make changes on the Eclipse HX systems quickly and without advanced notice. This capability is especially important during live broadcasts.

Clear-Com has architected the EHX software for rapid processing of configuration and routing. This optimises system performance and speed. The EHX user interface is designed to be intuitive and easy to set up. The 6RU Eclipse HX-Omega frame offers 460 ports, making it the highest-density intercom matrix on the market. PiCo-Link provides intelligent audio linking between co-located Eclipse HX-PiCos, allowing users to expand resources with just two rack-unit spaces. Clear-Com’s V-Series and i-Series panels, frame cards and interfaces are all compatible with the new Eclipse HX range, providing a seamless logical upgrade path for most existing Eclipse customers.

The Tempest®2400with Seamless Roaming and Tempest®2400 MasterBelt add advanced wireless capabilities to the Tempest family of digital wireless intercom systems. The latest additions afford users even more wireless coverage options. The Tempest2400 with Seamless Roaming is ideal for engineers and users that need to move freely throughout large venues separated by sizeable distances. These environments include multi-studio complexes, multilevel facilities and sports arenas. Users can effortlessly and seamlessly roam across 16 different coverage zones without interference or dropouts.

For small-scale productions, such as reality TV programmes, where a mobile, un-tethered system is needed, the Tempest2400 MasterBelt is an ideal wireless solution. It offers most of the features, reliability and robustness of the Tempest2400 BaseStation within the compact, portable packaging of a BeltStation. The MasterBelt can be paired with any standard Tempest2400 two-channel BeltStation to create a full-featured, full-duplex two-channel system.

The HelixNet™ Partyline Intercom System is the industry’s first digital network partyline intercom with the ability to provide efficiency, cost-savings and flexibility from setup to operation. The revolutionary HelixNet platform has proven itself by providing communication at high-profile events such as the 2012 London Olympics and Paralympics.

Included in the HelixNet portfolio of products are the HMS-4X Main Station, HBP-2X HelixNet Beltpacks, the HLI-2W2 two-wire Interface Module and the HLI-4W2 four-wire Interface Module. Each HMS-4X Main Station offers four intercom channels, program audio and power for up to 20 beltpacks over a shielded twisted-pair cable (e.g. microphone cable, CAT-5 or CAT-6). Users can work over existing shielded cable infrastructure to centrally manage the entire system from the Main Station with a single cable. The HelixNet beltpack also functions as a source assignment panel, allowing users to select any two of four channels to get the job done. Furthermore, the high-fidelity system delivers superb audio clarity, and is rugged enough to withstand the demanding work environments.

Clear-Com will also feature the BroaMan DiViNe V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI video and intercom signal transport interfaces, the latest offerings from its expanded partnership with Optocore/BroaMan.The DiViNe V3R-FX-ICOM-SDI interfaces provide scalable, protocol-independent routing, repeating, transport and distribution of multiple signal types over optical fibre. They are equipped with (four) four-wire RJ45 matrix ports or panel ports, with four SD or HD video BNC signals in or out, and one SD or HD video BNC in or out. The units are therefore not only capable of connecting matrix ports to panels, but also routing up to five SD/HD/3G-SDI coaxial video signals that are converted to and from single-mode DiViNe optical fibre links. They also allow for distribution of audio and control data through an optical network.

