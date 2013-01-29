Integrated Microwave Technologies, LlC (IMT) GL Digital Fixed Link System Covers California for Major Spanish Language Broadcast Television Network

Statewide Point-To-Point Network Extends From San Diego to San Francisco



MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, JANUARY 29, 2013 – When a major Spanish-language broadcast television network was looking to create a point-to-point microwave network throughout the state of California, it turned to Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, to design, build and install the 600-mile network.

Built entirely using IMT’s RF Central GL Fixed Link Series, the newly completed network allows the broadcaster to send HD signals back and forth all along its individual stations, up and down the state of California, as the signal can be transported from one end of the link to another. The network is also used to send ENG anywhere along the path as a live news feed.

The network features six individual HD video streams, all running IP over the link, which can be accessed at any point on the path. Each path was simulated and set up under a test basis and was purposely broken and repaired. Once the client was confident in the systems’ reliability, the gear was put out in the field.

“This is the largest scale of this type of project we have done to date,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “In addition to providing equipment, we are now fully capable of designing, building and installing any major networking system to meet any broadcast need.”

Modular architecture makes the RF Central GL Series the most advanced and flexible microwave fixed link on the market today. Available in all microwave bands from 2 to 23 GHz, GL systems can be configured as a split indoor/outdoor or completely indoor system. From duplex systems built in a single rack unit mainframe to the most sophisticated hot standby diversity systems, a wide and growing variety of modules makes it simple to fill any system requirement. All new modules are backward compatible with existing systems, making the GL link virtually obsolescence proof.

IMT’s latest GL Series modem card, the UNM/3, is a full duplex card. In addition to offering all the features of its predecessor, the UNM/2, the UNM/3 offers two separate ASI inputs and outputs, as well as a transparent Ethernet port. It can be easily added to any existing GL Link to expand capabilities or for replacement purposes.

In addition to the highly versatile UNM/3, encoder and decoder modules are available, which make it simple to add a remote camera to a studio transmitter link or to connect a remote news bureau. In fact, the system offers more than 48 different modules that make it simple to design a system that fits a specific user’s needs exactly. With IMT’s four-port multiplexer and demultiplexer cards, a single radio can carry up to six ASI streams and Ethernet data.

