MediaSilo Raises $2.25M Series A

Leading SaaS Video Platform Will Expand Workflow and Collaboration Tools for Creative Professionals

BOSTON -- Jan. 23, 2013 -- Cloud media management service MediaSilo announced today that it has closed a $2.25 Million Series A round led by Boston-based Schooner Capital. MediaSilo will use the funds to accelerate growth in new markets and strengthen its position as a pioneering leader in video management, collaboration, and distribution.

MediaSilo's software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform makes it easy to work with video from anywhere. The platform provides an online media library, with collaboration and delivery tools for any video workflow. Users can set up branded microsites for sharing video securely.

MediaSilo currently manages millions of videos, graphics, audio files and documents for more than 400 companies, including media enterprises, production companies, retail brands, pro-sports teams, hospitals, and colleges.

Major global media companies have built sophisticated workflows around the MediaSilo SaaS platform, leveraging its low cost of ownership to create a one-stop-shop for creative team members to search and preview video across multiple locations.

"This new funding will provide additional resources to grow the company and continue to evolve our platform offering," said Kai Pradel, CEO, MediaSilo. "Our customers will see immediate changes to our product line as we address new workflows and work closely with partners and integrators to make working with video easier."

"MediaSilo has built an impressive set of tools," said Ted Henderson, a managing director at Schooner Capital. "Customers are passionate about the platform. MediaSilo reduces friction in the production process and saves companies money."

In conjunction with the funding announcement, MediaSilo has re-launched its website. The redesigned site at www.mediasilo.com contains new developer resources, more information on the platform offering, and details on the company's partner and integrator program.

# # #

About MediaSilo

Based in Boston, MediaSilo Inc. provides cloud-based media workflow and collaboration solutions for creative teams. Built by media professionals for media professionals, the MediaSilo platform provides content creators and production teams with the ability to search, review, store, manage, share, and convert media quickly and easily from anywhere in the world. More information can be found at www.mediasilo.com.