STUDIO TECHNOLOGIES OFFERS LIVE-LINK REMOTE CAMERA INTERFACE SYSTEM FOR 4K PRODUCTION

New System is Ready for the Future

Skokie, IL, January 22, 2013 – Studio Technologies Inc., the manufacturer of tailored high-performance audio, video and fiber-optic products for the professional audio, installation and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce that a new version of its best-selling Live-Link Remote Camera Interface System is now available for 4K applications. The 07X-series is ready to tackle the unique requirements of the emerging 4K camera systems. Especially suited for live sports and event productions, this newest member of the Live-Link family delivers all the power and flexibility of the standard Live-Link systems along with the unique resources required by broadcasters seeking a 4K solution. The camera end unit features four 3G-SDI-compatible inputs to accommodate data-intensive 4K digital video streams and an additional 3G/HD/SD-SDI input for an alternate digital video stream. The camera end unit also includes a 3G/HD/SD-SDI return from the control room unit for confidence monitoring. All signals are transported using just two strands of single-mode fiber, one each for signals in each direction.

“4K video is shaping up to be a significant advancement for live sports and event coverage. When used with super slow motion applications it can offer stunning images and crystal-clear extreme close-up shots,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “In response to customer requests, we built on our existing Live-Link systems and added four time-aligned 3G-SDI inputs to handle the four-quadrant 4K video signal. The new 4K-compatible Live-Link system is camera agnostic and is directly compatible with several manufacturer’s products. As 4K production matures, and different cameras and processing equipment are introduced to the market, the new Live-Link system will remain a valuable part of the 4K production environment.”

The Live-Link 07X-series is designed to make 4K camera location deployment quick and easy. It is a complete solution for transporting 4K and monitor video, on-air audio, intercom and IFB communications, and data between the camera position in the field and a production vehicle or studio. Operating over two strands of single-mode fiber-optic cable makes interconnecting the units very simple. The camera side offers four analog mic/line sends (camera to control room) with selectable gain and 48 V phantom power, along with two analog audio returns (control room to camera). Live-Link 07X also incorporates a 2-channel IFB output (camera side) and two 4-wire interfaces (on the control room unit) that transitions to a 2-channel party-line (PL) intercom circuit on the camera end. The PL “comms” system features an auto nulling function that leads to great audio quality. Both the party-line intercom and IFB outputs provide DC power to support industry-standard user devices. In addition, the system includes 10/100 Ethernet, RS-232, RS-422 data transport as well as support for GPI/GPO control signals.

Users can deploy a Live-Link system in essentially the time required to run two-strands of single-mode fiber-optic cable between the camera location and the truck or studio location. Fiber runs up to 10 km can easily be supported. Power for the Live-Link units can be provided by mains-powered 12 volt DC supplies or using broadcast-standard rechargeable batteries.

