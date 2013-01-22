New Wohler Products at BVE 2013:

RadiantGrid(TM)

The Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform offers a highly efficient solution for file-based creation, standards conversion, quality control, and distribution of media while integrating with and augmenting trafficking, rights management, linear automation, and business-process management systems. At the heart of the platform is RadiantGrid's TrueGrid(TM), a robust media-transformation and parallel-processing engine coupled with an underlying content-management fabric that leverages intelligent media-processing functions to generate outstanding results at unrivaled speeds. Powered by this engine, RadiantGrid can manage everything from faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion to more complex processing such as mixed-cadence correction, video optimization, and audio-loudness conformance.

Photo Caption: RadiantGrid(TM) Dashboard

Photo Caption: RadiantGrid(TM)

WohlerLoudness(TM) File-Based Loudness Correction With AERO.file Technology

WohlerLoudness(TM) is Wohler's newest turnkey solution. Powered by RadiantGrid(TM) and leveraging Linear Acoustic's industry-leading AERO.file technology, this platform provides a proven solution for file-based loudness correction with built-in upmix and downmix capabilities. Utilizing file-based inspection/correction software, this new solution allows operators to identify and correct loudness issues at ingest before they become a problem. The platform performs multipass scaling, loudness range control, and upmixing and downmixing with support for Dolby(R) Digital (AC-3) and Dolby E decoding and encoding, plus a host of codecs for other audio formats. WohlerLoudness also manages ancillary data and advanced audio-processing for channel remapping and insertion of new channels into the video/audio process, and is fully compliant with ITU-R BS.1770 and EBU R128.

Photo Caption: WohlerLoudness(TM)

AMP1-MADIe

The Wohler AMP1-MADIe is a new in-rack portable MADI unit with Ethernet control and configuration. The new system, which is ideal for sports productions and other live broadcasts, can be connected in series with a 56- or 64-channel MADI stream for individual volume adjustment and audible monitoring of any eight selected MADI channels at once. Designed specifically for customers requiring unique functionality equivalent to a MADI audio hot-mic mixer, Wohler's new AMP1-MADIe simplifies rapid selection and monitoring of MADI signals in fast-paced live-to-air production environments.

Photo Caption: Wohler AMP1-MADIe Front

New Additions to the DVM MPEG Video Monitor Line

Wohler will also be showcasing three new additions to the DVM family of video monitors, including the new DVM-5210, a 5-RU system with two 10-inch screens; the DVM-4290, a 4-RU system with two 9-inch screens; and the DVM-3270, a 3-RU system with two 7-inch screens. All of the DVM MPEG monitors provide convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs, and MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams. The DVM broadcast-quality video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC or Ethernet inputs while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID tables for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-through, the DVM monitors also accommodate HDMI(R) video and audio with level meters, GPI, and tally.

Photo Caption: Wohler DVM-3270

In addition to highlighting these innovative products, Wohler's BVE 2013 booth will feature an array of other audio- and video-monitoring, display, and processing systems; subtitling and loudness solutions; and file-based solutions for adding greater efficiency to media-delivery workflow.

Company Quote: "The Wohler RadiantGrid content transformation solution enables an intelligent file-based workflow with faster-than-real-time transcoding, conversion, and QC, in turn empowering broadcasters and other media companies to meet the growing demand for multiplatform content. With unmatched agility, speed, and scalability, RadiantGrid is unique in its ability to simplify creation and delivery of digital media." -- Don Bird, Chief Marketing Officer, Wohler

Company Overview:

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.