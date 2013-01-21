Adorama, the Official Retailer of the New York Giants, Celebrates Super Bowl XLVII with a Home Theater Promotion

New York, NY – January 21, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers, and the official retailer of the New York Giants, is known for its tradition of offering innovative promotions for its football fans and offering deeply discounted pricing on all big screen televisions during the Super Bowl season.



Adorama is celebrating the upcoming Super Bowl with its exciting annual home theater promotion. From now through midnight of January 27, 2013, customers can enter to win a Samsung 60-inch HD television and a Bose CineMate 1 SR Home Theater Speaker System in one of three ways: purchase any 40-inch or larger television from Adorama to be automatically entered to win; visit the flagship Adorama store located in NYC to fill out an entry form; or mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Adorama’s NYC address.



There is no purchase necessary to enter, but in appreciation of customers who purchase a 40-inch or larger television through January 27, Adorama will offer a free extended warranty that adds an entire year of coverage to the manufacturer’s original warranty. Promo Shop Now



With Adorama’s VIP program, customers can extend the warranty on any of their purchases by a full year over the manufacturer’s original warranty. The VIP program applies to every item purchased from Adorama and costs just $7.95 annually.



Please visit Adorama.com for additional promotion entry details, information on products and special promotions, and the full list of benefits to the VIP program including access to special products and pricing only available to VIP members.



