Telenor Satellite Broadcasting Chooses Thomson Video Networks' ViBE(TM) VS7000 to Deliver Multi-Screen Streaming Services

RENNES, France -- Jan. 17, 2013 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that Telenor Satellite Broadcasting (TSBc), a leading provider of digital pay-TV services in the Nordic region, has chosen the Thomson Video Networks' ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen video platform to deliver streaming services for its key broadcast clients.

"With the introduction of the ViBE VS7000 multi-screen transcoding platform, Thomson Video Networks has delivered a very interesting new product," said Torkel Aamodt Thoresen, chief technologist (broadcast), Telenor Satellite Broadcasting. In our operation, the VS7000 produces excellent picture quality while at the same time offering critical functions such as blackout management, service monitoring, and flexible DRM handling."

Fitting into TSBc's extensive system architecture, the Thomson Video Networks ViBE VS7000 handles 26 services, each formatted, compressed, and ready for multi-screen delivery. The ViBE VS7000, with its integrated management and redundancy system, offers a flexible solution for service expansion. TSBc benefited from this flexibility when its service lineup nearly doubled during the installation phase due to high demand from its customers.

"TSBc has shown an ongoing commitment to innovate and push the boundaries with technology, and that's been a large factor as the company has established its leadership position in the Nordic region, Central Europe, and the Middle East. We are proud to be a trusted technology partner in this effort," said Christophe Delahousse, president, Thomson Video Networks. In selecting our ViBE VS7000 multi-screen solution, TSBc has shown its deep technical understanding of the requirements for delivering television broadcasting services at the highest quality. Our partnership is a real testament to Thomson Video Networks' core values of quality, reliability, and broadcast technology innovation."

About Telenor Satellite Broadcasting

Telenor Satellite Broadcasting (TSBc), through its 1° West orbital position, is a major satellite provider of broadcast, data, and network services throughout Europe and the Middle East.

TSBc provides extensive television broadcasting services for distribution and contribution applications to broadcasters, utilizing a hybrid network that comprises terrestrial circuits, earth stations, and the satellite fleet. TSBc delivers end-user connectivity and broadband application services via satellite in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and has also established inclined-satellite operations at the 4° West orbital position. Visit the company's website at www.telenorsat.com.

About Thomson Video Networks

From the very onset of digital TV broadcasting, the Thomson name has been synonymous with supplying expertise, quality, and reliability to the world's leading broadcasters. Since delivering the world's first large-scale direct-to-home satellite system, Thomson Video Networks has been a global leader in compression systems for satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, mobile TV, and Web streaming. The company helps its customers deliver superior quality video to anything from small handheld devices to large 3D HD screens, with the lowest bandwidth to ensure a profitable business model. A trusted supplier to more than 20 percent of the active channels deployed worldwide, with a global support presence and a reputation for delivering quality at every stage, Thomson Video Networks offers the experience and range of products to meet every need, from hybrid multi-format compression systems to contribution links for content exchange networks.

Information about products from Thomson Video Networks is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

