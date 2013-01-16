Kabel Deutschland Stays Compliant with Actus Digital

Multi-site installation will provide Germany’s leading cable operator with state-of-the-art monitoring capabilities



Tel-Aviv, Israel — January 16, 2013 —Actus Digital, a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification solutions for broadcasters, today announced that Kabel Deutschland will be rolling out the Actus Viewenterprise solution. To meet compliance monitoring regulations, Kabel is deploying the multi-site Actus installation in Munich and Frankfurt, recording video/audio for Kabel channels 24/7. Broadcasted media is centralized and available in low-resolution proxies for quick and easy review from any computer on the network. Integrated health monitoring and reporting modules proactively alert staff to current and pending problems. “Kabel Deutschland’s compliance needs are significant, and Actus View provides the enterprise approach they are looking for,”comments Asaf Salant, sales manager, Actus Digital. “We’ll expand the multi-site installation to monitor even more channels in the near future.”



More About Actus View

Actus View is an enhanced video recording solution which offers capturing of any number of audio and video channels at any bitrate or frame-size; content archiving and extraction; bookmarks, annotation, transcoding and delivery management all in a single solution. Actus View is a networked client that is accessible from any computer in the organization. Feature highlights include:



• High-quality digital recording system

• Ingest any type of feed: analog/digital SDI/DVB/IP (Transport Stream Capture Included)

• Full HD broadcasts support

• Multiple audio tracks support

• Support for multiple-language subtitle recording

• Quick access and retrieval of recorded content

• Assign metadata to your content using bookmarks

• Quickly export clips to multiple destinations using a built-in transcoding engine with support for all industry standard file formats and frame sizes

• Powerful feed quality monitoring with logs

• Web application – no client software required!

• Intuitive playback controls include slow-motion progress, frame-by-frame, fast forward/rewind up to x64



About Kabel Deutschland

Kabel Deutschland (KD), Germany’s largest cable operator, offers its customers digital, high definition (HD) and analog TV, Pay TV and DVR offerings, Video on Demand, broadband Internet (up to 100 Mbit/s) and fixed-line Phone services via cable as well as mobile services in cooperation with an industry partner. The publicly listed company (MDAX, MSCI Europe, Stoxx 600 Europe) operates cable networks in 13 German federal states and supplies its services to approximately 8.5 million connected households. As per November 1, 2012, Kabel Deutschland had approximately 3,500 employees. In fiscal year 2011/2012 (12 months ended March 31, 2012), the Company reported revenues of €1,700 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of €795 million.



About Actus Digital

Actus Digital, a subsidiary of Taya Media Group, Israel’s premier video media and visual communication content and technologies company, is a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification for broadcasters, cable and satellite providers, IPTV, media and monitoring agencies, governments and content producers. Leveraging emerging web technologies and IT standard hardware, Actus’ solutions are highly scalable systems ideal for cross-organizational content analysis and content repurposing. Actus’ next-generation solutions complement any broadcast workflow, empowering operators with purpose-built tools for acquiring, viewing, analyzing and repurposing transmissions from channels around the world. Their impressive customer list includes global media conglomerates such as BSkyB, Sky, Fox channels, Star, Chello Media, StarHub, Singtel, Levira, MTG, Encopmass, AirTel, and Zee Networks.



For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.



Press Contact:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) 617.817.6595

(fax) 617.812.7683

(Skype) janicedolan

www.zazilmediagroup.com



####