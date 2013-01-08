Volicon Launches 'Volicon It' Video Contest

Creators of Winning Entries Receive Prizes of up to $2,500

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Jan. 8, 2013 -- Volicon today launched a contest in which the best original video featuring the spoken phrase "Volicon It" will win the creator a prize of $2,500, with the next-best entries earning prizes of $1,000, $500, and $250. The winning videos will be featured on the Volicon website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. Video entries may fit any genre but must be under two minutes in length. The deadline for submission is March 25.

"We are not asking for a video about broadcast monitoring and logging -- though we certainly wouldn't discourage that -- but, rather, a creative and imaginative piece," said Russell Wise, vice president of global sales at Volicon. "The sky is the limit -- whether brief musical comedy, love story, noir mystery, science fiction or fantasy tale, or reality TV. 'Volicon It' need not be central to the theme of the video, just included in spoken format in some manner. It's not a very high bar, so we suspect participants can easily find a way to accommodate this requirement while maintaining creative or artistic flair."

All entries are due by 5 p.m. (EST) on March 25, and must be sent via the Volicon YouSendIt(R) dropbox as well as submitted via the entry/registration form on the company's website. Both of these steps are essential to completing the entry. The video must be in either .wmv, .avi, .mov, .mp4, or .mpg file format and must not exceed 500 MB in total size. Once the video has been submitted and approved for viewing, Volicon will upload the video to Video Content in its YouTube channel.

Contest judges are individuals with a love of film and experience in the broadcast, network, cable, and IPTV industries. They will judge entries on creativity, technical merit, adherence to contest criteria, and "How well they manage to work the whole 'Volicon It' thing into the video." These are clearly subjective categories and will be treated as such. Winners will be announced and notified via email on or before April 12.

Complete details about the "Volicon It" video contest and its rules and conditions are available online at http://info.volicon.com/VideoContest.html.

Information about Volicon and the company's Observer(R) digital video monitoring and logging products is available at www.volicon.com.

