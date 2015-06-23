Neutrik Announces Cat 5e etherCON® Right-Angle Feedthrough Connectors

Charlotte, NC – June 2015… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, announces its right-angle etherCON Cat 5e feedthrough connectors. A new alternative to Neutrik’s existing NE8FDP* feedthrough connectors, which are terminated via an RJ45 connector plugged in straight from the rear, the new NE8FDP-R* right-angle feedthrough connectors accept an RJ45 connector at the bottom rear. This right-angle orientation can be a space saver in cases where space behind the connector is limited. Neutrik’s new right-angle feedthrough connectors are available with either a nickel flange (part number NE8FDP-R) or a black flange (part number NE8FDP-R-B).

Like NE8FDP, the new Neutrik etherCON right-angle feedthrough connectors feature a rugged D-size flange and, at the front side, the option to connect either a standard RJ45 connector or else Neutrik’s rugged etherCON cable carrier. Neutrik etherCON is ideal for pro audio, video, and lighting network applications where locking, durability, and ruggedness are beneficial. The new etherCON right-angle feedthrough connectors are Cat5e compliant according to the TIA / EIA 568B and ISO / IEC 11801 standards.

Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA, Inc., commented on the company’s right-angle etherCON Cat 5e feedthrough connectors, “This product is another example of our commitment to data solutions in rugged environments. This is a connector of choice for professionals. The right-angle etherCON Cat 5e feedthrough reduces installation challenges and saves time while providing the highest level of quality.”

Availability: July, 2015. For additional information and pricing, contact Neutrik USA at 704- 972-3050.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/, http://www.experience-neutrik.com/, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.

###

Photo Information: Neutrik etherCON Feedthrough connectors