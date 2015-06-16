AJA Debuts New Mini-Converters at InfoComm 2015

HB-T-HDMI and HB-R-HDMI Mini-Converters Transmit and Receive HDMI over Ethernet, ROI-DP Provides Region-of-Interest DisplayPort to SDI, and FiDO-4T and FiDO-4R Provide 4 Channels of 3G-SDI to Fiber Conversion

Orlando, FL, InfoComm Booth #1671 (June 16, 2015) -- AJA Video Systems today introduced five new Mini-Converters at InfoComm 2015, the HB-T-HDMI, and the HB-R-HDMI, along with the ROI-DP, FiDO-4T and the FiDO-4R. ROI-DP provides real-time region-of-interest output to HD-SDI video from any DisplayPort enabled computer. The HB-T-HDMI and HB-R-HDMI offer easy extension of UltraHD or HD HDMI signals over Ethernet cable, utilizing the industry standard HDBaseT protocol. FiDO-4T (transmit) and FiDO-4R (receive) conveniently deliver up to four channels of 3G-SDI over fiber on standard LC connectors.

"The use cases for these new products are virtually unlimited--and we've painstakingly engineered these Mini-Converters to be super simple to operate, with the quality, performance and reliability that AJA is known for," said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

The HB-T-HDMI and HB-R-HDMI can extend workflows in a variety of scenarios including: fixed installation AV, digital signage, live events, post production/network/studio environments and on set. Use these Mini-Converters to extend HD and UltraHD HDMI signals over existing Cat5/6 or 7 cable. These new Mini-Converters also allow for the extension of bi-directional IR and RS-232 for device control.

Key Features of HB-T-HDMI and HB-R-HDMI:

-- Extend uncompressed UltraHD or HD HDMI signals up to 100m over Ethernet cable

-- Support for Deep Color, 3D, EDID, HDCP

-- Extends bi-directional IR and RS-232 for Device Control

-- Support for PCM 2 CH, LPCM 5.1, LPCM 7.1

-- Support for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround and DTS-HD Master Audio

-- Wide Support for VESA (Computer) formats and DVI compatibility (via adapter)

-- HDBaseT Certified "4K" UltraHD Signal Extender

-- Compatible with AJA DRM frame for rack installations

-- 5-20VDC power via supplied international power adapter

-- 5-year warranty

ROI-DP is AJA's newest region of interest Mini-Converter allowing high quality conversion and real-time region-of-interest scaling of computer DisplayPort outputs to baseband video over SDI.

Key Features of ROI-DP:

-- Convert computer signals to professional video, with region of interest scaling

-- User adjustable "Region of Interest" with interactive on-screen controls via supplied AJA MiniConfig software for Mac/PC

-- Frame-rate conversion

-- Automatic input detection and configuration

-- SDI output support for common SD and HD formats

-- 4:3/16:9 conversion modes supported

-- Embedded SDI audio output

-- Reference input

-- 3.5mm analog audio input embedded into SDI output

-- Easy user control via USB

-- Loop-through DisplayPort connector

-- 5-20VDC power via supplied international power adapter

-- 5-year warranty

The FiDO-4T and FiDO-4R expand AJA's family of fiber optic converters. FiDO-4T is a 4-channel 3G-SDI to Single Mode Fiber converter, and FiDO-4R is 4-channel Single Mode Fiber to 3G-SDI. This pair of converters will allow conversion of 4K SDI using 4x 3G-SDI transport onto four fiber cables, using a single conversion box at each end. The FiDO-4T is ideal for conversion of 4K cameras to fiber. Each channel is fully independent, so the devices can also be used for four independent 3G-SDI streams. The FiDO-4T and FiDO-4R use LC connectors on the fiber side, with dual SFP cages. The FiDO-4T and FiDO-4R complement the recently introduced FiDO-4T-ST and FiDO-4R-ST, which offer the same solution in ST connectivity.

Key Features:

-- Ideal for remote 4K camera installations

-- Transport of SDI, HD-SDI, and 3G-SDI over single mode fiber

-- Auto-detection of video format

-- All SDI Ancillary data including embedded audio is passed

-- LC fiber connectors

-- All inputs, either SDI or fiber, are equalized and re-clocked

-- ASI compatible

-- Useful for eliminating ground loop problems

-- 5-20VDC power via supplied international power adapter

-- 5-year warranty

Pricing and Availability

HB-T-HDMI and HB-R-HDMI are available for $395 US MSRP each, starting late summer. ROI-DP is available this month for $995 US MSRP. FiDO-4T and FiDO-4R are available in July for $1495 US MSRP each. For more information about these products, and where they can be purchased, please visit www.aja.com.

