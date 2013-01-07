Falken Tire USA Calls on IMT to Build New Green Virtualized Data Center



Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. has designed and built an entirely new data center for Falken Tire Corporation, manufacturer of UHP (Ultra High Performance) tire products for racing enthusiasts. Utilizing VMware software, this new data center packs what was once a large server environment into a new smaller more efficient virtualized computing environment.



As part of the comprehensive project, numerous decentralized storage arrays were consolidated using the powerful EMC's VNX 5300 unified storage system platform. The new state-of-the-art data center utilizes Schneider Electric's APC Hot Aisle Containment cooling and UPS system for maximum efficiency, capacity, and predictability of the cooling requirements.



IMT's newly designed infrastructure fully supports Falken Tire/Falken Motor Sports and Racing companies Oracle eBusiness Suite, accommodating their supply chain, warehouse inventory, management, accounting, email, and business analytics tools, ensuring that all selling channels are aligned with their corporate objectives. Benefits realized by Falken Tire at their new corporate headquarters include a reduced physical compute footprint and an eco-friendly data center using less power and greatly reduced air conditioning needs.



In addition, IMT leveraged Quantum's StorNext file system to enable Falken Tire's Creative and Marketing team to create and share rich media from the EMC VNX platform. Prior to this, all video editing and graphics were silos of individual Apple Mac Pro workstations. Now everything is shared over a real time fibre channel storage network that is accessible to the video production team. The system also supports network attached storage (NAS) capabilities to share files easily with the entire marketing team.



IMT partnered with Falken Tire Corporation's CIO Laura Paoletti to design and build out the new state of the art data center that provides leading edge technologies, and places Falken Tire Corporation as a leader in technologies for the ultra high performance tire and motor sports and racing business.



Ron Papcun, Falken Tire Vice President of Operations commented, "IMT did a thorough analysis of our entire IT infrastructure, then designed and built our new data center. By virtualizing our computing department in a very eco-friendly way, it takes us further in the green direction we always strive for. Our new operation is saving us about 30% on electricity, so it's not only good for the planet, it's good for our

profit margin."



Mike Braico, IMT Executive Vice President of Sales, commented, "Falken Tire was great to work with. They gave clear direction on their efficiency targets for the new virtualized data center. Designing and building the data center was easy with a partner like Falken Tire."



For more info, visit: http://www.falkentire.com



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (IMT)

IMT is a consulting, design, construction, and systems integration company

providing scalable technology systems for business operations. IMT addresses

the following major market sectors: Media & Entertainment, Information

Technologies (IT), Education, Telecommunications, and Healthcare. Through an

active engagement process, IMT consultants and engineers collect, interpret,

refine, design, build and maintain technology systems that deliver optimum

results for clients.



Learn more at: http://www.imtglobalinc.com tel: 877.761.9770

