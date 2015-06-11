NewTek to Show Video Technologies for Enterprise Projects at InfoComm 2015

ORLANDO, BOOTH #990, June 11, 2015 –– For system integrators and enterprise AV professionals looking to add video solutions and increase their new business opportunities, NewTek is showcasing its latest video technologies at InfoComm 2015. Award-winning solutions for mixing and streaming corporate video and live content such as NewTek TriCaster 8000 and TriCaster Mini, as well as Skype video calling system NewTek TalkShow, will be on demonstration at the NewTek booth #990, June 17-19 in Orlando, FL. Also showcased will be TriCaster Advanced Edition, a software option providing professionals and non-professionals alike new capabilities that allow them to create more sophisticated programs without adding more equipment.

“Video is an enormous growth area for AV integrators—but many of them think they need to have the same expertise as broadcasters in order to design a system,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and CTO for NewTek. “Our systems are designed to work with AV resources many companies already have, and integrate into networks already built. The result is a very affordable in-house video studio with streaming, projecting, broadcasting, and content publishing, either live, on demand, or recorded for editing—that fits on a desktop, cart-top, or conference room that every department could use.”

NewTek’s TriCaster Mini is the world’s most complete and compact multimedia studio, easily adaptable to businesses looking to conduct all-hands meetings, product demos, sales and skills development training, global conferences and thought leadership activities. The 10-pound ultra-portable system enables businesses to transform any ordinary presentation into engaging multimedia content that looks like network-style TV.



With TriCaster Mini, companies can stream content live, publish to social media channels or upload to a website from the office, an event, or any location with an Internet connection. TriCaster Mini enables users to instantaneously switch video feeds, incorporate slideshows and graphics, put hosts in virtual sets, and record camera feeds for future editing or save the final production to disk for later viewing.

Generating huge excitement for AV integrators is the recently launched TalkShow VS-100 with Skype TX software. TalkShow is a video calling production system that enables 300 million monthly connected Skype users, calling from almost any device, to be seamlessly integrated as guest speakers into any live video production.

The turnkey TalkShow builds upon Skype TX software from Microsoft for initiating, receiving, monitoring, and managing video calls, with an additional unique set of live production tools such as call recording not found in other video calling systems. These tools allow users to deliver enhanced video/audio experiences that are critical for producing higher-quality broadcast programming that is simply not possible with standard desktop video messaging products.

TriCaster Advanced Edition is the latest option available for TriCaster Mini through TriCaster 8000, capable of elevating video departments and corporate television productions to new heights of connectivity, creativity, and efficiency. More than 60 new major capabilities and enhancements in TriCaster Advanced Edition help multiply audiences, streamline repetitive tasks, and make productions more riveting in an ever-more-connected world.

