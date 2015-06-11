FSR Shows Strong Industry Support at InfoComm 2015 with Multiple Sponsorship

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of products for all segments of the ProAV industry including, education, hospitality, government, corporate and religious markets will continue to demonstrate its strong support of the AV industry by sponsoring events and fundraisers at, or related to, InfoComm 2015. The New Jersey-based organization has a long history of participating in activities that benefit its local community, the underprivileged, and the industry as a whole. This year is no exception as FSR again sponsors the Technology Manager’s Reception, the NSCA Education Foundation fundraiser featuring Drunk Unkles, and also celebrates its own 35th year in business with champagne and cake at Booth # 1331.

FSR is again sponsoring the Technology Manager’s Reception which will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Room 312a on Wednesday, June 17th from 5 – 6:30 PM. This event is exclusively for technology managers to network, share stories and successes while enjoying food and beverages.

Once more, FSR will join NSCA, WAVE and Exhibit One to sponsor the wAVe Reception where women (and men) in AV meet, mingle, eat and drink. This year’s event will be at Marlow’s Tavern, International Drive on Wednesday, June 17th from 7:00 – 8:30. Admission is free, but space is limited so guests must pre-register: http://womeninav.com/2015/05/join-us-women-in-av-for-the-4th-annual-wave-reception-at-infocomm15/

Then walk next door to BB King’s Blues Club for the NSCA Education Foundation Fundraiser featuring the Drunk Unkles. FSR’s sponsorship shows its commitment to education in the AV industry. The Drunk Unkles have performed at this during InfoComm week for the past 10 years to raise money for education initiatives including PASS, Ignite and WAVE. Doors open at 8:30 PM with the band taking the stage at 9.



FSR will also commemorate its 35th anniversary at InfoComm 2015 with a press briefing and bubbly! The manufacturer will brief the press on all their new products and upgrades at 12:30 PM on Thursday, June 18th in Booth # 1331 followed by champagne and cake at 1. Please help this iconic Company celebrate with your presence.

# # #

