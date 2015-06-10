VOGO Secures 4 Million Euros to Finance Growth, Takes Sports Fan Experience to New Levels. Opens North American Office

MONTPELLIER, France -- June 9, 2015 --VOGO (www.vogosport.com), a leader in sports mobile technology products that enhance in-venue fan engagement, announced today it has secured ¬4 million in equity and other financing to help support research and development, recruit great talent, and promote international growth with the opening of its North American office near Montreal. Broadcast industry professional Carolyn Archambault will head up North American operations, business development, and marketing. The company will also develop its activities in Switzerland, Japan, and other countries later this year through the opening of new offices and through partnerships with local companies.

Trusted by top sports brands across Europe, the company's VOGO SPORT is an application for mobiles and tablets that introduces an immersive and enhanced in-venue viewing experience for fans. Spectators equipped with their smartphones can now watch the action from several different camera views, live and in real time -- all from the comfort of their seats. Fans can also easily real-time zoom or stop the live action and relive their favorite plays in normal speed or slow motion replay. The company's innovative application is a game changer for sports sponsorship, offering a new and exciting on-site advertising platform. The advanced technology behind VOGO SPORT means minimal IT infrastructure is required to outfit any stadium or sports venue, regardless of size.

"Since we first launched VOGO SPORT at the European Judo Championships in April 2014, we've covered more than ten successful high-profile and international sports events and have enjoyed significant business growth," said VOGO CEO Christophe Carniel. "Now with the opening of our North American office, and Carolyn on board, we look forward to helping stadiums, teams, associations, and federations worldwide to expand their revenue opportunities and engage their fans with a new immersive and compelling experience."

VOGO SPORT has been used in a series of major competitions and international events over the past months, including the European Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships; the European Judo Championships; Top 14 rugby matches; the National Athletics Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands; the Grand Prix of Paris wrestling competition; the Archery World Cup Final in Lausanne; and the French National Handball League's Paris-Montpellier match with beIN SPORTS. Additionally, VOGO has covered high-profile tennis, water polo, boxing, and soccer/football matches and has strong partnerships with the French Judo, Wrestling and Gymnastic federations.

Archambault has over 25 years of international communications, marketing, business development, and public relations experience in the broadcasting, cable, and clean technology markets. Prior to joining VOGO, she spent 15 years with the Dundee Hills Group of content marketing agencies, most recently with Wall Street Communications as general manager. She has also held strategic marketing and communications positions at Miranda Technologies (now part of Grass Valley, a Belden brand) and SOFTIMAGE Inc.

