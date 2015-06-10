Harmonic and WISI Communications Partner to Provide Next-Generation Cable Access Solutions

NIEFERN, Germany and SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 9, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, and WISI Communications, a provider of world-class TV and broadband network solutions, today announced a partnership that provides cable operators with next-generation cable access solutions. Under the joint collaboration, Harmonic and WISI will develop products that allow operators to keep pace with ever-evolving business and industry requirements such as CCAP, DOCSIS 3.1 and Distributed Access Architecture with digital fiber transport. Through their powerful cable access solutions, Harmonic and WISI offer the service provider, hospitality, enterprise and MDU markets a flexible, scalable network architecture that optimizes the delivery of video, data and voice services, while lowering capital and operating expenses.

"This collaboration is a win-win situation for Harmonic, WISI and the cable industry," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, cable edge business, Harmonic. "WISI has a powerful presence in the EMEA region that will help Harmonic penetrate new markets, and Harmonic has years of cable edge expertise and strong brand recognition in edgeQAM technologies, enabling WISI to expand internationally. Not only will this partnership lead to significant growth for both companies, it enables us to provide the industry with a new class of cable access solutions at a low total cost of ownership, bringing a wide range of benefits to cable operators."

"The cable world has changed rapidly over the last decade, with operators delivering high-speed Internet as well as fixed and mobile telephony offerings alongside video, including on-demand and time-shift services. In order to address fluctuations in traffic growth, operators need cable access solutions that provide maximum scalability and flexibility," said Axel Sihn, CEO, WISI. "Partnering with Harmonic, a market leader in cable edge technologies, we are able to offer operators a complete cable access solution and the easiest path to addressing the cable industry's evolving needs, such as CCAP and DOCSIS 3.1. This enables them to launch services faster and cheaper, resulting in increased revenue growth."

For decades, WISI has provided the cable market with custom-fit products and next-generation solutions that meet the demanding bandwidth requirements of service providers. The end-to-end solution from Harmonic and WISI includes WISI's optical high-density platform OPTOPUS for HFC-, RFOG networks and CCAP ready 1,2GHZ full spectrum DWDM technology and the WISI TANGRAM video platform. TANGRAM is a high-density digital TV headend for contribution of digital TV via IP networks and end-to-end IPTV solutions such as video-on-demand, connected TV and OTT or Web TV.

WISI's solutions complement Harmonic's NSG(R) Pro CCAP system and NSG Exo distributed CCAP, which simplify network design and operation while enabling service flexibility and reducing overall network costs. Harmonic's NSG Exo system was one of the industry's first offerings to support a Distributed Access Architecture. The ability to leverage standard DOCSIS back-office provisioning and cable modems, while supporting a mix of FTTx and coax customers over the same network, allows cable operators to utilize a single device to deliver triple-play services to dense pockets of coax infrastructure, such as multiple dwelling units, office buildings, campuses and hospitality locations. The result is an increased opportunity to generate new revenue streams.

To learn more about the end-to-end cable access solution at ANGA COM 2015, June 9-11, in Cologne, Germany, visit the Harmonic stand 10.1/S10 and WISI stands 10.1/MS8 and 10.2/E9.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com. To learn more about WISI, visit http://wisi.de/en/business/industries/cable-network-providers/.

