Point Source Audio to Showcase its Best, Lightest, Sexiest, and Greatest Live Event Tech Tools at InfoComm 2015

Petaluma, Calif. — June 10, 2015 -- Point Source Audio (PSA), manufacturer of the SERIES8, a Best Microphone Award winner, will be demonstrating their newly expanded line of live event production tools at InfoComm 2015 in booth #820. These must-have tools include the CM-i3, the lightest dual ear comms headset for live critical communications; and their BEST MICROPHONE award-winning SERIES8 miniature microphones. As Digigram’s Master Distributor, they will also feature the sexiest sound card for live recording, the CANCUN; and Digigram’s AQILIM IP video codec,reviewed as being a great asset to live video streaming.

Point Source Audio is also offering attendees a chance to win its new two-ounce CM-i3 comms headset as part of its Clamps Aren’t Coolcampaign. The promotion is open to all InfoComm attendees. Participants can register to win by scanning their badge at the PSA booth #820, or liking and sharing the campaign post on the company’s social media networks on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

The Clamps Aren’t Cool campaign urges communications pros to “UnClamp” themselves from their outdated bulky headsets, exhorting “friends don't let friends wear head clamps.” The winner will be announced on day three of InfoComm through Point Source Audio’s social media feeds.

As a Worship Facilities' Best Microphone recipient, the unique collection of SERIES8earworn, lavalier, and headset microphones is expanding to meet an increasing demand. The popular microphones are renowned for their highly durable “unbreakable boom” and waterproof features. Featured this year will be the introduction of more sizes and more colors in the headset and earworn mic categories. Attendees are encouraged to take the hands-on “UNbreakable boom” challenge for themselves at the booth.

The CANCUNsound card is a surprisingly sexy option for live recording. Beyond its alluring good looks, the ultra-sleek soundcard from Digigram produces stunning audio quality backed by a dynamic dual-core processing power. This modern sound card achieves simultaneous analog connectivity and is paired with a user friendly application to make mixing fun and easy.

Other tech from Digigram will include the AQILIMIP video codec, a highly intuitive solution for high-quality live event broadcasting. A recent review touts the AQILIM as "One reason that encoding hardware is a great idea." Compared to software encoders, AQILIM is a dedicated encoding device unaffected by computer viruses, OS upgrade issues or software glitches. Set-up is as easy as setting up a consumer router, and it can be controlled either on-site or online. Because AQILIM is platform agnostic, it is easily and reliably adaptable from venue to venue for churches, sports casting, corporate events, and all types of live broadcasts.

As a live event professional, you will surely enjoy the roster of Point Source Audio-engineered products, and the world-renowned reliability of Digigram. All are available for demonstration at InfoComm 2015. Don’t forget to like or share on Point Source Audio’s social media networks at Facebook, on LinkedIn or Twitterand to qualify to win a CM-i3 at InfoComm.

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio (PSA) manufactures and distributes worldwide their SERIES8 miniature microphones—a unique line of headset and earworn microphones known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features. As a result of PSA’s pro-audio expertise and its admired reputation for sales and service support, the company was also named Digigram’s Master Distributor for the Americas. The world renowned brand of Digigram sound cards, IP audio and video codecs, and Ethersound audio networking technology are now available from Point Source Audio. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visitwww.point-sourceaudio.com.

Media Contact:

Channa Grebe

Marketing Associate

t: 415.226.1122 ext. 103

f: 415.520.2110

cgrebe@point-sourceaudio.com

www.point-sourceaudio.com