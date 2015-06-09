Sound Devices Appoints Jennifer Conlin to Director of Marketing Communications

REEDSBURG, WI — Sound Devices, specialists in audio and video products for television, film and live production, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Conlin to Director of Marketing Communications. Additionally, the company has promoted Paul Isaacs to Director of Product Management and Design and Ed Capp to the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“It is my pleasure to announce the appointment of Jennifer Conlin to Director of Marketing Communications,” says Matt Anderson, President of Sound Devices. “She is a proactive and forward-thinking marketing expert who understands the importance of cultivating and maintaining Sound Devices’ reputation as a premier developer of professional audio and video solutions. I’d also like to congratulate Ed and Paul on their new positions. They’ve made invaluable contributions to the success of the company, and I am confident they will continue to do so moving forward.”

As Director of Marketing Communications, Conlin will oversee all strategic marketing and communications efforts for the company, further enhancing the visibility of its products throughout its extensive network of customers, resellers and distributors. She has a comprehensive marketing background, beginning her career at Starcom, a division of Leo Burnett. More recently she has served as the Director of Marketing for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA); Global Product Manager, Lunar, GE Healthcare; and Director of Online Partnerships at Shoutlet (previously Sway), among other prominent positions. Conlin also volunteers with numerous organizations in the Madison, Wisconsin area, currently serving on the board of the Dane County Rape Crisis Center, as a member of the Junior League of Madison, and providing committee support for the Madison Library Foundation. She earned a BA from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Since 2008, Isaacs has been a key player in the definition, user-interface design and software development of Sound Devices’ award-winning audio and video solutions. In his role as Director of Product Management and Design, he will fully immerse himself into further advancing both the Sound Devices and Video Devices product lines.

During his tenure with Sound Devices, Capp has been instrumental in significantly expanding the company’s reach around the world. In addition to establishing the important Southern California markets in the U.S., he has played a critical role in cultivating Sound Devices’ strong presence in Asia, making it one of the most sought-after audio brands in the region. As Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Capp will oversee these departments in order to continue the company’s growth both domestically and abroad.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices is a brand of Sound Devices, offering digital video recorders, and related products, that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, live sports, live events, and mobile production.

Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures both brands at their Reedsburg, Wisconsin, headquarters with additional offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Berlin, Germany. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.