Tedial to Show Award-Winning Tedial Evolution™ at EXPO Cine, Video Television, Ciudad Pantalla 2015

Mexico City, Mexico – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced plans to show its award-winning Tedial Evolution™ at EXPO Cine, Video Televisón, Ciudad Pantalla. The event was created and organized by the magazine Telemundo and Canal100.com.mx, to bring film, television and video professionals together with the best brands and teams in those industries. Tedial Evolution, an IABM Game Changer award-winner, will be demonstrated on the Insitel Mexicana Booth #D6 from June 16 – 19 at the World Trade Centre (WTC) in Mexico City.

Tedial Evolution, launched at NAB 2015, significantly extends MAM functionality with advanced search/indexing tools, new services to surf/explore archives, and improved integration between archive and workflow engines to reinforce a collaborative environment.

NEW GUI: The user experience of Tedial Evolution™,built on the existing tried and trusted Tedial platform, employs an innovative HTML5 design . The new user interface improves performance through reducing key-strokes and menu interactions, as well as keep frequently used tools on the screen. True multi-screen (Smartphone, Tablet, etc.) and multi-platform (IOS, Android, Windows, etc.) operations allow users to manage tasks, validate media or monitor workflows status from mobile devices, a key element in an collaborative workflow environment where not everyone can be guaranteed to be at a fixed workstation.

The interface is fully customizable for individual preferences or work assignments, including different metadata views and screen configurations, with an integrated activity monitor and unified view of archives, workflows and business processes. And the new interface features a configurable ”logging” board with shortcuts for actions and actors, specially designed for sports and live events.

True Object Relational Database: Harnessing the power of the existing true Object Relational Database, a new set of tools provides a service to manage group entities, a multi-level classification schema (collections, albums, series, projects, rights, delivery packages, etc.) based on dynamic, changing relations.

NEW Search/Indexing Engine: The Tedial Evolution™ Search/Indexing engine has been extended to organize/search collections and other object related entities, to index very large databases via shared indexes, and to automatically tag descriptive metadata based on scoring of texts using stop words. The system now autocompletes user keyword inputs and generates suggestions for every entry as it is typed. It offers new methods to surf the MAM through “departments” using an “Amazon.com style” facets or collections category and/or group entities. The system can also auto-tag, relating assets based on most relevant tags.





Extended Business Process Management Services: Business Process Management services have been extended to reinforce collaboration, allowing several users to work with the same asset. New collaborative processes can be defined using an extended library of foundation workflows and activities.

Nigel Stoddart, Tedial Director of Sales for Latin America, states “We are delighted to bring our award-winning Tedial Evolution to the Latin American market following its successful launch at NAB. Latin America is a key market for us and we look forward to demonstrating Evolution in our partner Insitel Mexicana’s booth, and showing media professionals the functionality and productivity available via our new user experience. Tedial Evolution is designed to accelerate both manual and automated media workflow and enables broadcasters and content owners to take real advantage of file-based workflows, cloud computing and other emerging technologies with minimum risk and maximum benefits.”

About Tedial

Tedial is a leading independent Media Asset Management (MAM) software developer and Media IT solutions integrator. Broadcasters and global media companies worldwide rely on Tedial's unique Media IT solutions to manage their entire media workflow and to cost-effectively reach new audiences on every screen.

Tedial’s solutions significantly increase both creativity and efficiency by combining multi-site media management with business-driven media workflows. The company's proven track record enables its customers to rapidly take full advantage of file-based workflows, cloud computing and other emerging media technologies.

Tedial’s solutions are both vendor and hardware agnostic. Releasing its customers from proprietary constraints enables a significant increase in the return on investment from Media IT budget.

Tedial’s unique media management solutions have helped over 50 broadcasters and media companies worldwide to increase creativity and improve efficiency throughout their media workflows. For more information, please visitwww.tedial.com

