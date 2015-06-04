FSR to Roll Out Range of New Electronics Products at InfoComm 2015

New Releases Offer Easy Integration and Robust Solutions for the AV/IT Market

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR is making a repeat performance at this year’s InfoComm 2015 show in Orlando, FL with yet another impressive number of new product introductions. This year’s line-up of electronics products includes two new seamless scaling switchers, three HDMI switchers, two new HDBaseT products, the FLEX IO-16 I/O Interface Unit, and significant updates to its popular Digital Ribbon Cable. These releases highlight the company’s position as a leading provider of practical, cost-effective and robust AV solutions that address the needs of professionals working in a broad range of professional audio/video and IT segments, including education, hospitality, government, corporate and religious markets. The new products, along with FSR’s established product lines, are on display at InfoComm Booth 1331.

“FSR returns to this year’s InfoComm with yet another strong showing, introducing an impressive number of new products and solutions for the AV/IT market,” said company president Jan Sandri. “We are understandably excited to share these new solutions with show attendees and highlight our remarkable range of new offerings that will address the varied needs of industry professionals. Ranging from HDMI switchers and scaling switchers to our expanded HDBaseT family and updates to the Digital Ribbon Cable, we’re heading into this year’s show with a high level of enthusiasm.”

This year, the company is introducing its DV-MFMV-74 and DV-MFSS-71 scaling switchers; DV-HSW4K-41, DV-HSW-21A and DV-MFSW-21A HDMI switchers;the HD-HPC-SP-Tx and HD-HPCWP-Tx additions to the company’s HDBaseT product family;the relaunch of its popular FLEX IO-16 I/O Interface Unit and a sneak peak at significant upgrades and design changes to the company’s award-winning Digital Ribbon Cable series.

NEW Scaling Switchers:FSR is launching two new seamless scaling switchers.

DV-MFMV-74:DV PRO – MultiVU – Seven Input Multi-Format Windowing Scaler – The DV-MFMV-74 is a 7 x 1 seamless windowing switcher that has seven multi-format inputs (4 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, and 1 VGA/RGB/YPbPr) and one HDMI out that supports scaled resolutions up to 4k x 2k 30hz. The DV-MFMV-74 allows users to show up to four of the inputs on the same screen simultaneously in a single, dual, triple, or quad screen layout. Each input also has audio inputs available via captive screw terminals. The 1-rack unit high windowing switcher can be controlled from the front panel, via RS-232, or IP via the integrated GUI Control. The DV-MFMV-74 MultiVU 7 x 1 Windowing Switcher also easily integrates with FSR’s HuddleVU FLEX Collaboration Systems.

DV-MFSS-71:DV PRO – Seven Input Multi-Format Scaling Switcher – The DV-MFSS-71 is a 7 x 1 Scaling Switcher that has seven multi-format inputs (4 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort, 1 DVI-I, and 1 VGA/RGB/YPbPr) and one HDMI out that supports scaled resolutions up to 4k x 2k 30hz. Each input also has audio inputs available via captive screw terminals and has a stereo output as well. The 1-rack unit high scaling switcher can be controlled from the front panel, via RS-232, or IP via the integrated GUI Control. The DV-MFSS-71 Seven Input Multi-Format Scaling Switcher also easily integrates with FSR’s HuddleVU FLEX Collaboration Systems.

NEW HDMI Switchers:

DV-HSW4K-41 – The DV-HSW4K-41 is a 4 x 1 HDMI switcher that shares the same small footprint as its predecessor, the DV-HSW-41, but is capable of handling 4K x 2k. It can be controlled via front panel push-buttons or RS-232. The DV-HSW4K-41 is also an integral part of FSR’s HuddleVU Collaboration Systems.

DV-HSW-21A – The DV-HSW-21A is a 2 x 1 HDMI switcher capable of handling 4K x 2K resolutions in a small footprint. It has a locking 12v power supply and can be controlled via front panel push-buttons, contact closure, RS-232 via Phoenix 3-pin, or auto-sensing. The unit provides LED feedback for contact closures and will work with FSR’s HuddleVU Table Boxes for a compact 2 HDMI HuddleVU System.

DV-MFSW-21A – An HDMI + VGA & Audio to HDMI switcher, the DV-MFSW-21A is also capable of handling 4K x 2K resolutions in a small footprint, has a locking 12v power supply and can be controlled via front panel push-buttons, contact closure, or RS-232 via Phoenix 3-pin, or auto-sensing. The DV-MFSW-21A provides LED Feedback for contact closures and will work with HuddleVU Table Boxes for a compact VGA & HDMI HuddleVU System.

NEW HDBaseT modules:

HD-HPC-SP-Tx - FSR’s new 100 Meter HDBaseT Slim-Pack HDMI & VGA with Audio Switcher Transmitter has both HDMI and VGA with audio inputs as well as bi-directional Control (IR & RS-232) and Ethernet. The switcher has built-in auto-sensing circuitry to determine the active input and also has a front panel Input Select Button and a captive-screw terminal on the rear for contact closure trigger. The HD-HPC-SP-Tx transmitter is a true HDBaseT 5-Play device that transmits HD Video (up to 4K @30hz.), audio, bi-directional control (IR & RS-232), Ethernet, and power via 1 CAT-6A shielded cable out to 100 meters. The HD-HPC-SP-Tx works with any of FSR’s other 100 Meter HDBaseT Receivers and can be powered from either end (Tx to Rx or Rx to TX).

HD-HPCWP-Tx - FSR’s new 100 Meter HDBaseT 2-gang Decora style wall plate transmitter is a true HDBaseT 5-Play device that transmits HD Video (up to 4K @30hz.), audio, bi-directional control (IR & RS-232), Ethernet, and power via 1 CAT-6A shielded cable out to 100 meters. On the front of the wall plate it has an HDMI in and VGA Video In (HD-15 female) with audio In (1/8-inch Mini Jack), IR reader window, and input selector button. The HD-HPCWP-Tx is designed to work with any of FSR’s 100 Meter HDBaseT Receivers and receives its power from them as well. The rear of the wall plate contains Ethernet & HDBaseT RJ-45 Ports as well as captive screw terminals for IR-Out, RS-232, and +12v In & Out. The Ethernet & +12v Out have been designed to be used with FSR’s FLEX LT-200 3.5-inch Color Touch Panel with an integrated control system which can communicate back to your rack along with video, audio, and power all over 1 CAT-6A Shielded Cable up to 100m.

HIGHLIGHT: FLEX IO-16

The FLEX-IO16 I/O Interface Unit is a new addition to FSR’s Intelli-Tools line. It is a device that will provide 16 Ground Closure (switch) Inputs and 16 Lamp/LED Outputs as well as RS-232 & IP Communication to expand the control capabilities of FSR FLEX Controllers as well as interfacing with any third-party control system. The Serial & IP connections allow the IO-16 to function as an IP to Serial and Serial to IP translator/interface. The FLEX-IO16 I/O Interface Unit also has a GUI Control Program available that allows the set-up and programming of each of the 16 channels with its own command strings communicated during a button press, button release, or button hold. It also controls the Lamp/LED feedback conditions for each of the 16 connections.



The FLEX-IO16 I/O Interface Unit can be used with the FSR HuddleVU HV-T6 and HV-T3 Table Box models to convert button presses into serial commands to control various devices within a FLEX-controlled environment while also providing lamp/LED feedback.



When used in conjunction with FSR’s line of T3-MJ Table Mic Boxes, users can easily connect up to 16 T3-MJ’s and have lamp/LED feedback when the mute circuits are activated on a third-Party DSP Controller like Biamp, ClearOne, and others. The T3-MJ’s integrated momentary or maintain type switches are available with a variety of switch cap and LED colors. The switch (SPDT) contacts and LED wires terminate directly to the FLEX-IO16 which, in turn, provides one RS-232 Output or IP Output to easily integrate with a DSP unit.

UPDATES: Digital Ribbon Cable

The company’s award-winning Digital Ribbon Cable will be featured at the show with significant upgrades and design changes. Come by the booth to learn more.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

