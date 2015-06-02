AJA Extends #TryCION Worldwide Tour With New Dates in Europe

Upcoming Tour Stops Include Dallas, Miami, Rome, Paris, Montreal, Tokyo, London, Seoul, Munich, Beijing

Grass Valley, Calif --AJA Video Systems today announced new European stops on the #TryCION tour, offering a hands-on look at the CION production camera in major cities across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Sessions are scheduled throughout June and July 2015 with two sessions per day; register online today: https://www.aja.com/tryciontour

Upcoming tour stops include:

-- June 2, 2015 - Dallas, TX

-- June 2, 2015 - Miami, FL

-- June 9, 2015 - Rome, Italy

-- June 11, 2015 - Paris, France

-- June 23 - Munich, Germany

-- June 23, 2015 - Montreal, Canada

-- June 25, 2015 - Tokyo, Japan

-- June 25, 2015 - London, UK

-- June 29, 2015 - Seoul, Korea

-- July date TBD - Beijing, China

The tour complements #TryCION, a new promotion launched at NAB and running through to the end of summer of 2015, seeding 100 CION cameras with qualified shooters. This new program, currently available in North America, Asia-Pacific, and soon in Europe, provides filmmakers, cinematographers and camera operators with easy access to CION to see and experience the camera first hand in production. Individuals interested in the program can apply online here: https://www.aja.com/trycion

About CION

Ergonomic and lightweight in design with unparalleled connectivity, the CION production camera is capable of shooting at 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD resolutions. In-camera recording directly to the Apple ProRes family of codecs, including 12-bit ProRes 444, enables incredible image quality capture to cost-effective AJA Pak SSD media at up to 4K/60p, and offers compatibility with a wide range of post production applications. CION can also output AJA Raw at up to 4K 120 fps via 4x 3G-SDI or up to 4K 30 fps via Thunderbolt™.

