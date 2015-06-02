Tedial Provides Doordarshan With Fully-Integrated MAM and Archive Solution

Broadcast Asia, Singapore – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced a major sale of its Tarsys enterprise MAM system to Indian public service broadcaster, Doordarshan. The Tedial system, installed at Doordarshan’s Kolkata facility provides its operators with core and browser-based desktop media tools as well as a fully integrated archive system, able to scale in volume and throughput. The Tedial archive will connect to Doordarshan’s sites in other regions as well as its central archive in Delhi. The installation was carried out by Tedial’s Indian partner MediaGuru.

Doordarshan provides television, radio, online and mobile services throughout metropolitan and regional India and overseas through the Indian Network and also Radio India. As well as delivering a fully equipped archive, Tedial’s Tarsys MAM will enable Doordarshan to ingest its existing U-matic, Betacam SP, DVCPR050 and XDCAM HD422 programme content stored on tapes and optical disc media, into the system in both high and low resolution formats. Tarsys is fully integrated with 30TB of HP Online Storage and a 48-slot HP LTO6 tape library as well as Tektronix Cerify QC for automated quality control of file-based content. It enables operators at the facility to browse, catalogue, search and store content via the Tedial web-client.

Ashish De, ( Director Engineering), Doordarshan says, “The Tedial MAM system provides us with an integrated archive that is fully scalable enabling us to expand the system, as and when the time comes. Tarsys was recommended to us by MediaGuru following a rigorous tender process and we are very happy with the system.”

Esther Mesas, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Tedial adds, “We’re delighted to announce this sale to Doordarshan in conjunction with MediaGuru. Our unique media IT architecture, core software modules and API can be configured to create the most efficient and flexible media processing and archive systems available in the industry.”

About Media Guru

Media Guru (MG) is a global media services company, working with both established corporate houses as well as new entrepreneurial ventures across the world. It is engaged in media consulting, technology, and digital archiving solutions, with expertise across television, film, radio, new media, and print.

MG integrates a full range of consulting capabilities, backed by industry experts with wide experience, to provide end-to-end turnkey solutions for media enterprises. It has gained its media presence across India, Asia Pacific region and Africa by helping media companies to grow, and, also non-media companies to diversify into the media domain.

MG’s biggest asset is its multi-dimensional team of experts, and knowledge insight of the entire domain of Media.

About Tedial

Tedial provides software based content and content management business solutions that maximize operational efficiency and profitability to broadcast and other media organizations. Tedial has over ten years’ experience and has grown to over 80 people; our proven track record enables broadcasters to take full advantage of file-based workflows, cloud computing and other technologies with minimum risk and maximum benefits.

Tedial’s solutions are vendor and hardware independent, releasing customers from proprietary constraints and enabling them to significantly increase productivity and return on investment. Tedial is a global company with over 50 high-profile reference sites around the world, including some of the most complex and largest MAM systems in the broadcast industry.

Tedial’s unique media management solutions have helped over 50 broadcasters and media companies worldwide to increase creativity and improve efficiency throughout their media workflows. For more information, please visitwww.tedial.com.

