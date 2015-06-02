DPA Microphones Brings Spectacular Sound to Final Season of Don Francisco’s Sábado Gigante

MIAMI –Sábado Gigante, a Spanish-language television program broadcast by Univision, is currently filming its final season after 53 years on the air, making it the longest-running variety series in history. Hosted by Chilean TV star, Don Francisco, the show became a success by entertaining live and in-studio audiences with three hours of programming every Saturday. Toperfectly capture every audio nuance of the skits, interviews, competitions and live performances of this beloved broadcast program’s conclusive season, the sound team has selected DPA microphones’d:screet™ 4061 Omnidirectional Miniature, d:fine™ 4066 Omnidirectional Headset and d:facto™ Vocal Microphones.

“I was introduced to DPA Microphones over 20 years ago, when I was working on musical productions, and continued using them when I transitioned to television,” says Jose Freddy Gonzalez, Audio Supervisor Productions-Entertainments for Univision Network. “The quality of the company’s products is exceptional, not only from an audio standpoint, but the design and durability is also amazing.”

On a weekly basis, Gonzalez and his team depend on 12 of the company’s d:screet 4061s to mic Francisco and guests. By incorporating the lavaliers into clothing and close-miking musical instruments, they are able to conceal the amplification method used on the performers. The d:screet 4061 capsule provides a clean and dynamic sound, with a flatter frequency response, perfect for the live broadcast environment.

“The d:screets have performed flawlessly during our Sábado Gigante tapings,” continues Gonzalez. “This is a large production that requires many hours of filming. The mics perform well throughout production, keeping speech intelligibility and audio levels steady, while rejecting unwanted noise from the 250-person studio audience. Further, since the mics are so small, they are practically invisible. The show’s producer is especially a fan of how easily the d:screet 4061 is concealed; and I love its ability to fit our audio needs.”

The audio team also relies on eight of DPA’s d:fine 4066 Headset mics for situations that require an unobtrusive and comfortable headset application, such as during contests. Three d:facto Vocal microphones are additionally used for live performances, as they provide extraordinary natural sound and high separation from nearby sound sources.

Launched in 1962, Sábado Gigante airs in the U.S. on Univision. Hosted by Francisco, Sábado Gigante has produceda new episode every week of the show’s five-decade-long history. The final episode of Sábado Gigante will air on September 19, 2015.

