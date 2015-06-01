Turner Studios Selects DELEC for New Intercom System

From left to right: Kevin Shorter (Turner Studios VP of Engineering), Arnie Toshner (VP Sales & Marketing, Salzbrenner Stagetec Media Group), Craig Heyl (Sr. VP Turner Studios), and Jürgen Sebastian Diniz Malleck (DELEC International Sales Manager).

Los Angeles, CA – June 2015… DELEC, a member of the Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup organization, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Atlanta, GA-based Turner Studios to replace its aging intercom system with new technology from DELEC. As the broadcast production division of Turner Entertainment Group, which provides turnkey services for film, video, and audio production for all of the Turner Entertainment Networks, Turner Studios’ new DELEC intercom system will effectively tie together the multitude of studios and offices at the sprawling facility to streamline workflow and enhance communication.

German intercom manufacturer DELEC will deliver a state-of-the-art 2,048-port intercom system comprised of 140 intercom panels. All 140 panels will incorporate redundant Dante™ audio-over-IP connectivity — a unique feature only DELEC can provide. The DELEC Dante interface supports 64 bidirectional audio channels or up to 32 DELEC Intercom Panels (or any combination of audio signals and Intercom Panels). Providing redundancy on all Dante devices, DELEC offers the first highly available audio-over-IP intercom solution.

The DELEC intercom system to be deployed at Turner Studios also includes 7 MADI interfaces to connect to the facility’s existing audio network. Further, the system will include a 128-line PBX-Gateway and several analog 4 wires for 3rd party integration.

Arnie Toshner, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Salzbrenner Stagetec Media Group, commented on Turner Studios’ selection of the new DELEC intercom panels, “We are both honored and delighted that Turner Studios has chosen DELEC intercom technology for their in-house communication. The new DELEC intercom panels will bring Dante interactivity and single cable connectivity convenience to Turner Studios’ production facility and, in the process, provide a new level of communication that, we’re confident, will enhance the ability of the staff to work more efficiently.”

Deployment of the new DELEC intercom system is expected to be completed by October 2015.

About the DELEC Intercom System with Dante Technology

The DELEC intercom panels equipped with Dante audio-over-IP connectivity are available in three panel sizes: two 19-inch rack units, with 12 or 16 keys, and a 16-key desktop panel. The DELEC Dante capability reduces the challenges of addressing the audio requirements in an ever changing transmission environment when interconnecting studios and control rooms. All three models come with Dante Primary and Secondary ports for fully redundant operation. These ports can also be used to daisy chain several panels — thus reducing cabling requirements. As a result, these new intercom panels are not only perfect for broadcast and production environments but also for any application that requires long cable runs. To learn more, go to www.delec.de.

About Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup

The Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup is a dynamic organization with a focus on audio, video, and intercom technology. The company offers a broad range of dovetailed products and services that perfectly complement one another — from a cost-effective announcement system for a school or a sound-reinforcement installation in a church, all the way to the design, construction, and project management of extensive cross-platform solutions for broadcasters, theatres, stadiums, and multi-purpose venues. To learn more, go to www.stagetec.com.

