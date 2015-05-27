Neutrik Introduces New PCB-Mount etherCON® CAT 5e Chassis Connectors

Charlotte, NC – May 2015… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, announces 14 new horizontal and vertical PCB-mount Cat 5e chassis connectors. Available in Neutrik’s A and B series, the connectors all offer Cat 5e performance according to ISO/IEC 11801 and TIA/EIA 568-C.2.

The new vertical-mount products adopt the industry-standard 24 mm spacing to the front panel. This length makes it easy for designers to add these etherCON connectors to the same circuit boards that hold their XLRs, quarter-inch jacks, and other PCB-mount AV connectors.

To ease integration for designers who place status LEDs on their products, Neutrik introduces a variety of new lightpipe designs, with eight new parts specifically optimized for either through-hole or SMD (surface mount) LEDs.

The new A series chassis connectors are available in either horizontal or vertical-mount orientations.

The new B-series chassis connectors, also available in either horizontal or vertical mount, are available as follows:

·standard or fully shielded;

·through-hole LED lightpipe versions (both with full shielding and without full shielding)

·SMD LED lightpipe versions (both with full shielding and without full shielding).

Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA, Inc., commented on the company’s new horizontal and vertical PCB-mount Cat 5e chassis connectors, “Expanding our product offering for Cat 5e connectors is critical for our customers because their need to add networked connections to their products is increasing dramatically across market segments. Whether it is industrial network applications or the Internet of things – networks are changing the world. For Neutrik, this means our expertise in ruggedizing data connectors is more important than ever.”

Availability: Q3 2015. For additional information and pricing, contact Neutrik USA at 704- 972-3050.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/, http://www.experience-neutrik.com/, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.

###