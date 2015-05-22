SMPTE Members Make an Impact at CinemaCon 2015

Society Members Speak to Key Questions in Digital Cinema and Earn Recognition for Contributions to Motion Picture Industry

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- May 20, 2015 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, wrapped up a successful CinemaCon 2015 with Society Members participating in various aspects of the conference.

"CinemaCon gives theater owners the chance to feel the stunning impact of new cinema technologies, many of which are supported and simplified by SMPTE standards work. It's exciting that SMPTE had a strong presence at this year's conference," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "Through panel sessions, Sustaining Member exhibits, and awards ceremonies, CinemaCon 2015 showcased many substantial contributions that Society Members make to the motion picture industry."

During the conference, the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) presented a session titled "The Unintended Consequences of Digital Cinema." Panelists included SMPTE Past President Wendy Aylsworth, senior vice president of technology at Warner Bros. Technical Operations; SMPTE Member Mark Collins, director of projection technology at Marcus Theatres; SMPTE Member Rich Phillips, CTO at Arts Alliance Media; and SMPTE Fellow Jerry Pierce, who is the vice president for the Hollywood Professional Alliance (HPA). SMPTE Member and HPA Board Member Carolyn Giardina, a contributing editor at The Hollywood Reporter, moderated a discussion about issues such as problems of KDMs, content versioning, and trailer and advertising management, as well as the role that cinema software can play in aiding exhibitors to increase their revenues.

At CinemaCon, SMPTE's Aylsworth was awarded the Inter-Society Ken Mason Award in recognition of her outstanding long-term contributions leading to the overall improvement of the motion picture experience. The Inter-Society has donated $1,500 in her name to the SMPTE Education Fund.

Peter Gelb and the Metropolitan Opera were honored for the "The Met: Live in HD" series, which earned the CinemaCon "Excellence in Alternative Content Award." SMPTE Fellow Mark Schubin served as the engineer-in-charge for the series.

As the official convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), CinemaCon attracts upwards of 5,000 motion picture professionals from all facets of the industry to celebrate the cinema-going experience and the cinema industry.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-WendyAylsworth.jpg