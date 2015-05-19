Talamas Broadcast Celebrates a Major Anniversary with Lectrosonics

Newton, MA (May 19, 2015) – For Dave and Diane Talamas, the power couple behind premiere dealer Talamas Broadcast, 2015 marks the 35 anniversary of providing their customers with cutting-edge technology and outstanding service. This year also marks the 25th year of Talamas’ partnership with Lectrosonics, which they celebrated by ordering the company’s latest products straight off the production line: 20 of the new L Series kits with patented Digital Hybrid Wireless technology, including 10 LMb/LR kits and 10 LT/LR kits.

“We are still going strong because we are constantly evolving our business; we anticipate what our clients’ needs are now and what their needs will be in the future,” says Dave Talamas. “Lectrosonics is known for their excellent products, and when they manufacture something new, we are a part of the process; they listen to us and respond to our customers’ needs.”

“Talamas is committed to ensuring that our customers have the latest technology; we have to be able to offer them the best,” adds Diane Talamas. “I am honest when I say that I know Lectrosonics’ performance, reliability and support are something that my customers can count on. Lectrosonics products set the industry standard.”

Talamas even has an in-house RF technician who specializes in Lectrosonics’ products, Dave Goldblatt. “We have a fully-equipped RF Lab here for Lectrosonics that we call, “The Dave Cave,” says Dave Talamas. “And Dave Goldblatt talks to the Lectrosonics factory all the time.”

After early experience building a film dubbing studio for Stuart Cody then working in sales and rentals as well as studying Electronics at Lowell Institute, Dave Talamas enlisted wife Diane, and together they started Talamas Broadcast in 1979. Starting off as a sales-oriented firm, then adding rental capabilities, Talamas has always kept current with technical innovations in the industry, and has been growing ever since. Throughout the years, this dynamic duo has kept their focus on customer service, with Dave Talamas crediting his wife Diane with excellent customer communications.

“Several years ago, we learned that CNN was refitting all their cameras will new wireless mics, so Diane and I flew to Atlanta to make a presentation. It was a time when analog and digital television signals were still in play together and we had to offer them a solution that would work then and into the future. I spoke with the various engineers, but Diane was the one who developed a relationship with them,” says Dave. “Taking Diane to CNN was like JFK taking Jackie to Paris – I am with her! We ended up outfitting them with Lectrosonics SRs and HMs as well as SMQVs. Since then we do business with them all over the country.”

“Talamas and Lectrosonics both have something big in common,” adds Diane. ”As companies, we both care greatly about customers and are very open to their needs – that’s why our companies have a great working relationship together.”

Over the years Talamas has installed wireless microphone and communications equipment for clients such as CNN Washington, WFXT, WCVB, WBZ and WHDH TV. Talamas has engineered and managed rental of the video production unit for WGBH’s ‘This Old House’ since 1982, for ‘The Antiques Road Show’ for over 17 years.

About Talamas

Since its founding in 1979, Talamas has continued to respond swiftly to innovations in audio and video technology, anticipating industry trends and earning a reputation for unparalleled technical knowledge and outstanding customer service.

Today, from their 10,000-square-foot facility, Talamas continues to serve the professional audio and video needs of clients working in broadcast news, on reality shows, documentaries, awards shows and movies, and specialize in wireless microphone/intercom systems, multi-channel wireless system configuration and frequency coordination. Talamas’ has the largest inventory of professional sound equipment for film and television in the Northeastern United States and continues to serve their customers worldwide with unparalled sales, rentals, service and support of the latest technologies. www.talamas.com.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.