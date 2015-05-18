Low-cost and space-saving solution to MADI distribution from Crystal Vision

New from Crystal Vision are the MADDA105 and MADDA111 MADI distribution amplifiers, perfect for those broadcasters who require access to all their audio everywhere. Designed for applications where a large amount of audio needs to be transported as a block, they take in a MADI data stream usually containing up to 64 mono audio channels and create up to eleven copies of this data stream which can then be sent to different places. By including just the essential features for a MADI DA &S211; with their cost-effective non-reclocked outputs and simple LED and GPI signal monitoring &S211; Crystal Vision ensures MADDA105 and MADDA111 stay a truly low-cost solution to MADI distribution.



MADDA105 and MADDA111 can distribute any MADI audio, and are proving most popular with those already using Crystal Vision products as they share the standard Indigo frames. MADI (AES10) is an audio signal format used for getting many channels of audio down a single coax cable, with these multiple AES streams packed together and sent with a higher data rate. With the five outputs provided by MADDA105 or by using the eleven outputs provided by MADDA111, broadcasters can easily send all their audio channels to all their audio areas.



MADDA105 and MADDA111 support the industry standard payload of 64 channels at a sampling rate of 48 kHz, with sampling rates up to 96 kHz also supported for those requiring fewer channels in return for the cleanest possible sound. The AES10-2008 specification allows 56 channels at sample rates from 32 to 48 kHz with a tolerance of &

Explained Crystal Vision's Managing Director, Philip Scofield: "Crystal Vision will help broadcast engineers work with a range of technologies &S211; from analog audio to video over IP. The introduction of these MADI products increases further the applications covered within a Crystal Vision frame."



Saving broadcast engineers rack space, the MADI distribution amplifiers are 4 x 10.5 inch modules that fit in Crystal Vision&S217;s Indigo frames (available in 2RU, 1RU and desk top box sizes) alongside the other products, allowing easy integration. Using either the RM41 or RM67 frame rear modules to access the input and outputs, MADDA105 sits in one frame slot allowing up to 12 MADI DAs in 2RU. MADDA111 sits in two frame slots allowing up to six MADI DAs in 2RU and uses either the RM41 + RM34 or the RM67 + RM34 frame rear modules.



Using MADI allows broadcasters to have all their audio available everywhere &S211; so if they lose their MADI they potentially lose all their audio. With this in mind, the RM67 frame rear module includes relay bypass protection on power failure or board removal, giving that extra layer of security and preventing signal loss.



MADDA105 and MADDA111 are both shipping now and join Crystal Vision's extensive and popular range of DAs, providing distribution of 3Gb/s, HD, SD, DVB-ASI and analogue video signals and AES, MADI and analogue audio.



Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides digital keyers and a full range of interface equipment including converters, synchronizers, distribution amplifiers and audio embedders to the professional broadcasting industry worldwide.



www.crystalvision.tv