Power, Accuracy and Intelligence with Genelec’s 1234 SAM™ System





NATICK, MA, May 7, 2015 — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for over 35 years, is launching its new 1234 Smart Active Monitoring™ (SAM™) System. Designed to achieve accurate and powerful sound reproduction in demanding recording and mixing environments, the 1234 SAM System provides excellent, well-controlled directivity and neutral sound reproduction. Supplied complete with a RAM XL (Remote Amplifier Module), this innovative solution represents the best in modern, high performance, large-main monitoring systems.



The Genelec 1234 SAM System packs cutting edge specification and intelligent technology into a powerful main monitoring solution. All electronics, amplifier circuitry, drivers and enclosures are designed, assembled, tested and individually calibrated at the Genelec factory in Finland. The 1234 SAM System has a system frequency response from 29 Hz to 21 kHz and is capable of delivering 125 dB SPL at 1 meter through a combination of efficient Class D amplifiers providing 2x 750 W, 400 W and 250 W of short term power for the woofers, midrange and tweeter channels, respectively. It is ideally suited to recording studios, post-production houses, digital mastering facilities, radio and TV broadcasting.

“The 1234 represent a redefinition of what large main monitor system should be; intelligent, powerful and more accurate than ever,” stated Will Eggleston, Marketing Director, Genelec Inc. “With two systems already sold in the US, these customers will benefit from years of Genelec engineering research and SAM technology now integrated into these large systems. The 1234 is an excellent addition to the SAM portfolio of 14 bi-amp and tri-amp monitors, and subwoofers – and illustrates our commitment to remain at the forefront of high performance monitoring systems.”

The system’s 160-liter enclosure features two 12-inch drivers and a Genelec proprietary five-inch midrange driver as well as a one-inch treble driver mounted in a large Directivity Control Waveguide™ (DCW™). With Genelec’s advanced DCW™ providing a wide and controlled listening area, early reflections are minimized for very accurate sound reproduction both on- and off-axis. The dual woofer design extends the control of the directivity to low frequencies along the short front baffle dimension and the Intelligent Signal Sensing™ (ISS™) circuitry saves energy by automatically putting the monitor to sleep when the audio signal has been absent for a period of time.

The Genelec 1234 SAM System is controlled via proprietary Genelec Loudspeaker Manager™ (GLM™) network and software. Genelec’s intelligent SAM™ technology integrates the system into the listening environment by automatically compensating for detrimental room influences. This enables computer controlled, flexible networked monitors and subwoofers to be aligned and adjusted for level, time-of-flight, and room response compensations.

For more information, please visit www.genelecusa.com.

