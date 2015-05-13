AXON's SMART DVB debuts at Broadcast Asia 2015

At BCA 2015, 2-5 June (stand 5D4-03) broadcast infrastructure specialist Axon Digital Design will demonstrate its latest range of customizable monitoring and master control solutions and unveil SMART DVB, its new platform for live MPEG-2 and DVB transport stream reporting.

Optimum transport performance: SMART DVB

SMART DVB is a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. The SMART DVB suite enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level.

Monitoring & control: Cerebrum

Flexibility is essential in today’s broadcast environment, so where standard software delivers either the control or monitoring of broadcast devices, Cerebrum combines both applications. It delivers a customizable control and monitoring interface for a wide range of devices from different manufacturers - including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multi-viewers and waveform monitors - using either SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) or third party protocols.

Live applications: SynMC

Axon will demonstrate its Synapse-based Master Control solution SynMC. The system provides the ability to scale Master Control operations as and when is needed, which is crucial in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape.

Live video over Ethernet: Neuron

The team will also showcase the practical applications of AVB through its award-wining Neuron product range. Neuron enables real-time (live) uncompressed video (including 4K) and audio over Ethernet at an extreme low latency (2ms) using IT-based infrastructure parts - changing the way video and/or audio live production infrastructures are built.

