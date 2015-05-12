AXON debuts at ANGACOM 2015 with SMART MPEG-2 DVB transport stream monitoring

Axon Digital Design, a leading international supplier of broadcast network infrastructure solutions, will make its debut at this year’s ANGACOM, 9-11 June (stand 10.1/T30). The company, whose clients include major broadcasters, network operators and service providers, will highlight a range of award-winning products for monitoring, reporting and control.

Axon will showcase SMART DVB, its platform for live MPEG-2 and DVB transport stream reporting. Launched earlier this year, SMART DVB is a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams. Powerful and versatile, the SMART DVB suite enables owners and operators to ensure health, conformity and quality across the digital distribution chain and to drive performance at the highest level. Visitors to Axon’s stand at the show will see how leading organizations such as Arqiva, M7, ASTRA, NPO/BVN are already successfully using SMART to monitor and analyse the quality of their DVB operations and boost performance.

Axon will also demonstrate Cerebrum, its customizable monitoring and control product line. Cerebrum is a Windows-based system whose advanced functionality and broad range of features simplify multi device monitoring and control onto one easy-to-use interface. It supports a wide range of devices from different manufacturers - including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multiviewers and waveform monitors - using either SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) or third party protocols. Cerebrum is fast becoming the control solution of choice for media organisations, with recent installs at News UK’s broadcast facilities in London, Liaoning Radio and Television in China and at the Dutch Parliament, where it is at the heart of media recording and both traditional and IP broadcasts.

For over 25 years, major broadcasters, network operators and service providers worldwide have trusted Axon’s ground-breaking, ultra-compact technology to control and monitor their operations – delivering insight, efficiency and performance at the highest level. To learn more about the Axon product range or to make an appointment at ANGACOM, please contact Michael Schneider (michael.schneider@axon.tv).

