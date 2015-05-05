Roland Corporation U.S. to Offer Summer Internship Programs

Company-wide program cultivates future members of the MI community

Los Angeles, CA, May 1, 2015 — Roland Corporation U.S. is currently recruiting for paid summer college internships designed to help train future leaders in the MI industry by offering real-world experience in a variety of business areas.

The internships are available for college sophomores or juniors in the L.A. area looking to learn more about marketing, sales, finance, or operations, as they pertain to the music industry. Students working toward a bachelor’s degree are encouraged to apply. The ability to play a musical instrument is a bonus. Interested candidates can submit a resume to: employment@rolandus.com.

For more information, visit RolandUS.com.