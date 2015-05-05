Roland Corporation U.S. Proudly Supports Light Up the Blues Concert





Company donates autographed musical instruments for silent auction, in support of Autism Awareness Month



Los Angeles, CA, April 30, 2015 ��� Hollywood’s famed Pantages Theatre was the place to be this past Saturday night (April 25) as several rock legends and Hollywood celebrities came together to help raise awareness for autism at the third annual Light Up the Blues concert. The sold-out event was attended by celebrities including Brad Pitt, Jack Black, Christina Applegate, Gary Cole, Amy Brenneman and many more, and featured musical performances by Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Shawn Colvin, Steve Earle, The White Buffalo, Chris Stills and others. The evening ended with all the performers taking the stage to sing Neil Young’s hit “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

As part of their ongoing initiative to help raise awareness of autism, Roland Corporation U.S. donated several musical instruments that were hand-signed by the performers and included in a silent auction, to benefit Autism Speaks. Autism currently affects 1 in 68 children in the United States and millions more worldwide.

Chris Halon, Director, Marketing Communications, Roland Corporation U.S., stated, “It was wonderful to see the Hollywood community join forces with so many iconic rock musicians in the interest of such a great cause. We are extremely proud to be able to do our part to help raise awareness, and we look forward to working even more closely with Autism Speaks throughout the year.”

The concert spotlights the “Light It Up Blue” campaign, Autism Speaks’ annual global awareness and fundraising campaign celebrated by the international Autism community during World Autism Awareness Day and throughout Autism Awareness Month in April. Proceeds from the concert go toward Autism Speaks’ research and advocacy efforts for families and individuals impacted by the disorder.



Photo Caption 1: The silent auction at the Light Up the Blues concert at Hollywood’s famed Pantages Theatre on Saturday, April 25, 2015, with gear donated from Roland Corporation U.S.

