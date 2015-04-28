Audio-Technica Microphones Once Again Chosen for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony





STOW, OH — A range of microphones from Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, was again selected by the audio professionals lending their talents to the 30th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held Saturday, April 18, 2015, at Cleveland’s Public Hall. The event will be broadcast on HBO on May 20.



A highlight of the show was the segment honoring soul legend Bill Withers, who made a rare appearance and an even rarer on-stage performance at the event. R&B singer John Legend and Hall of Fame member Stevie Wonder each performed in this segment using Audio-Technica’s 5000 Series UHF Wireless System with AEW-T5400a handheld microphones/transmitters. Wonder performed “Ain’t No Sunshine,” followed by Legend’s performance of “Use Me” and both singing “Lean on Me.”

The backline mic complement of A-T wired microphones included AT4050 Multi-Pattern Condenser Microphones, used for drum overheads and bass; AT4050ST Stereo Condenser Microphone, used for audience ambience; AE5400 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Microphone, used for background vocals; AE5100 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphones, for hi-hat and audience ambience; AT4047/SV Cardioid Condenser Microphones, for B3 cabinet; and AT4081 Phantom Powered Bidirectional Ribbon Microphones on guitar amps.

The technical staff for the induction ceremony was made up of professional audio industry veterans. Remote recording specialists M3 (Music Mix Mobile) were responsible for both recording the program and mixing the show for broadcast. M3’s Mitch Maketansky served as Audio Coordinator, John Harris as Recording Engineer, Joel Singer as truck Engineer-in-Charge and Brian Flanzbaum as Pro Tools Operator. M3 A2s included Mike Fortunato and Jimmy Goldsmith. The P.A. was provided by New York-based sound company Firehouse Productions. Ron Reaves served as Front-of-House Mixer, with Simon Welch as Monitor Mixer. Skip Kent served as Audio Tech Manager.

Mitch Maketansky stated, “Many of my associates and I have relied on A-T mics and wireless systems over the years for a variety of live broadcasts on account of their consistency from mic-to-mic and their reliability as products. Across artists and genres, there is an Audio-Technica solution for any application you can think of, allowing us to capture the performance the way it’s intended to be heard.”

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com



Photo Caption 1: Stevie Wonder, performing at the 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with Audio-Technica’s 5000 Series UHF Wireless System with AEW-T5400a handheld microphones/transmitters. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images. (This photo is the property of Mike Coppola/Getty Images and may be used by the press only for the purpose of one-time reproduction. Unauthorized use, alteration or reproduction of this photograph is strictly prohibited.)

