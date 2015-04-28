Nashville Audio Community Gears Up for 18th Annual AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tournament

??

— Highly anticipated yearly event to be held May 14-15, 2015, at Harpeth Hills Golf Course —



— Industry leaders are lining up to sponsor the event and/or participate as a foursome of golfers; spots are still available —



NASHVILLE, TN — The audio community from Nashville and beyond is deep in preparation for the 18th Annual AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tournament, once again returning to the scenic Harpeth Hills Golf Course (2424 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN, 37221-3702) for two days of networking, camaraderie and fun in the sun on Thursday, May 14, and Friday, May 15, 2015. The yearly event – the primary fund-raiser benefiting the Nashville Engineer Relief Fund – has become one of the most highly anticipated industry functions in Nashville. It is held as a cooperative effort of the Audio Engineering Society Nashville Section and NERF, Inc.



Day One (Thursday, May 14) is the “Live Sound Day,” featuring mostly professionals in the Live Sound industry, although it is open to all. Day Two (Friday, May 15) is the Sweetwater AudioMasters “Studio Day” and focuses on the Recording Studio community. Both days will include breakfast, open driving range, a four-person scramble, and awards receptions following the golf, along with an abundance of treats and beverages along the way.



Confirmed sponsors include Genelec, Sound Construction, J Sound Services, DCR Digital Console Rentals & Rack Armor, The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS), RRF/The Recording Connection Audio Institute, Georgetown Masters, Clyne Media, Solid State Logic (SSL), Pepper’s Pro Shop, Black River Entertainment at Sound Stage, NTS Pro Media, Vintage King, API, Clair Global, Froggy’s Fog LLC, Echo Mountain, Southern Ground Nashville, Welcome to 1979 Studios, Audio-Technica, Iron Mountain, Blackbird Studios, Crown Seating, Pro Sound News/Pro Audio Review, MIX Magazine, The Recording Academy® Nashville Chapter/P&E Wing, Trew Audio, Corky’s BBQ and Recording Studio Insurance Program, with more lining up by the week. These sponsors will provide support for the event in various capacities – hosting holes or special prizes, useful swag, general financial support, and more. Some will even be joining in the golfing themselves! Those hosting the holes generally give it their own twist – most provide food or other refreshments, along with side games, product demos, and plenty of networking opportunities.



Player and sponsor registration is filling fast, though there is still time to get in on the festivities as a sponsor partner, a golfing foursome, or volunteer.



Register:

http://www.planmygolfevent.com/cgi/page.cgi?_id=297823

Sponsorships:

http://www.planmygolfevent.com/cgi/page.cgi?_id=297825



For more information, contact the Nashville Engineer Relief Fund at:

Telephone: 800-685-1802

Email: audiomasters@premiergolfservices.com



About the Nashville Engineer Relief Fund:

The Nashville Engineer Relief Fund originated through the efforts of the AES Nashville Section and NAPRS in holding the 1st Annual Audio Yard Sale in Sept. 1997. Proceeds from this initial event assisted with the financial recuperation of a Nashville engineer who was stricken with a life-threatening health problem. In May 1998, the 1st AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tournament began as the primary fund-raising event contributing to the NERF, and has been held at the Harpeth Hills Golf Course every May since. The stated goal of this fund is “to allow financial assistance…for individuals in our (engineering) community who, through illness and tragic circumstances, are unable to practice their profession or face other serious problems”.

