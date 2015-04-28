RTP Broadens Live News Coverage, Increases Reliability of HD Transmissions With AVIWEST DMNG System

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- April 28, 2015 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that Radio Televisión Popular (RTP), a national TV network in Bolivia, has deployed AVIWEST's DMNG PRO140 3G/4G video uplink system to improve the delivery of live broadcast transmissions. Technical support and distribution services for the project were provided by systems integrator Rios y Cia. Utilizing AVIWEST's digital mobile newsgathering (DMNG) solution, RTP successfully broadcast live video coverage of the recent Bolivian elections from isolated geographical areas around the country to millions of viewers via 3G/4G networks. By eliminating the need for satellite-based solutions, AVIWEST's DMNG PRO140 significantly reduces RTP's operating expenses while providing superior signal quality at all times.

"In order to report on live news from around the world, we need a reliable solution," said Fernando Perez, general manager at RTP. "AVIWEST's DMNG PRO140 solves any bandwidth issues we might encounter in the field by automatically adapting to available network conditions, enabling us to stream live video with as little as 100 Kbps of bandwidth while still recording in HD."

RTP is utilizing the DMNG PRO140 units to deliver live news updates from various locations across Bolivia, with centralized reception headquarters in La Paz, Cochabamba, and Santa Cruz. As the TV network broadens its news coverage this year, the video uplink systems can easily be transported and used internationally.

AVIWEST's DMNG PRO140 is an ultra-compact, robust, and highly portable video uplink system that features up to six cellular connections, including four 3G/4G internal modems with high-efficiency antenna arrays, two USB interfaces, and a built-in Wi-Fi modem. Through an integrated H.264 video encoder and high-efficiency encoding software that dynamically adapts resolution to the available bandwidth, in real time, the unit enables RTP to stream live video in the best possible quality up to HD, with minimal delay.

"We selected AVIWEST's DMNG 140 units because they are convenient and reliable, allowing us to emit a video signal in just a few minutes after arriving on location. This has given us a significant advantage over competitors," said Ramiro Aduviri, one of the heads of the technical department at RTP.

Weighing about 1 kg, the easy-to-use DMNG PRO140 is ideal for use in the field. It can be seamlessly connected to any professional camera via V-Mount, Gold Mount, or PAGlok plates, and it automatically detects networks in real time. Additionally, through a user-friendly, intuitive touch-screen interface, RTP can configure and operate the system and talk to the studio using the IFB two-way communication channel.

"Prior to deploying our digital mobile newsgathering solution, RTP's live news coverage was quite limited and expensive," said David Jaouen, LATAM manager, AVIWEST. "However, with the DMNG PRO140 system's multiple strong cellular connections, the broadcaster can now cost-effectively report on live news from any corner of the world, including areas that are impossible to reach with a mobile satellite unit. Since using our DMNG solution, RTP has dramatically increased coverage of live events and decreased its operating costs."

More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

# # #

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-1 broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-RTPBolivia.jpg

Caption: AVIWEST DMNG PRO140 in action at RTP Bolivia