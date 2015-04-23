Audio-Technica Endorsers Shine Bright at 2015 Academy of Country Music Awards





STOW, OH, April 22, 2015 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, congratulates several of its artist endorsers on a high-profile night at the 50th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, broadcast live on the CBS Television Network from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, April 19, 2015. Three Audio-Technica endorsers – Male Vocalist of the Year winner Jason Aldean, New Artist of the Year winner Cole Swindell, and New Artist of the Year nominee Thomas Rhett – each performed using Audio-Technica’s acclaimed Artist Elite® 5000 Series UHF Wireless System with the AEW-T6100a Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Transmitter during the course of the show.



Please visit www.audio-technica.com for more information.

