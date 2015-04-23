Tedial Named IABM Game Changer

Malaga, Spain – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has received the IABM’s Game Changer Award in the System Automation and Control category for its Tedial Evolution™ at NAB 2015. The awards were presented to companies whose solutions or products represent outstanding achievement in nine categories. Winners were announced at a reception on Tuesday, April 14 in the IABM Member Lounge in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Entries were judged by a panel of 30 industry experts who identified processes, systems, products, services or developments that demonstrate superb innovation and offer real benefits for end users.

“IABM is dedicated to rewarding innovation and creativity in companies of all sizes. By opening up the awards for entry this year, we have seen an incredibly high standard, and this year’s winners have all distinguished themselves in the significant contributions they have made to the industry as a whole,” says Peter White, Chief Executive, IABM.

Tedial Evolution™ unveiled at NAB, provides the broadcast and media industry with the next generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. Evolution™ provides an end-to-end business media platform that marries media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain enabling customers to cost effectively increase their media throughput whilst media consumption evolves at its current unprecedented speed. Evolution significantly enhances Tedial’s Media IT platform and its media workflow efficiency to a whole new level. Advanced high performance search and indexing tools are included as standard and provide new services to easily surf and explore archive. Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment to drive workflow for linear, VOD and OTT services.”

“We are honored to receive the prestigious Game Changer Award and thank the IABM for its recognition,” remarked Esther Mesas, Tedial’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. “It is very exciting and deeply rewarding to be one of nine organizations whose solutions are acknowledged to havethe potential to “change the game”.Tedial Evolution provides a completely new user experience designed to accelerate both manual and automated media workflowsand enable broadcasters and content ownersto take real advantage of file-based workflows, cloud computing and other emerging technologies with minimum risk and maximum benefits.”

All nine winners will now be put forward for the prestigious Peter Wayne Award, with the final result announced at the IABM’s Annual International Conference in December 2015.

About Tedial

Tedial provides software based content and content management business solutions that maximize operational efficiency and profitability to broadcast and international media organizations. Tedial has over 14 years’ experience and has grown to over 100 people; our proven track record enables broadcasters to take full advantage of file-based workflows, cloud computing and other technologies with minimum risk and maximum benefits.

Tedial’s solutions are vendor and hardware independent, releasing customers from proprietary constraints and enabling them to significantly increase productivity and return on investment. Tedial is a global company with over 50 high-profile reference sites around the world, including some of the most complex and largest MAM systems in the broadcast industry.

Tedial’s unique media management solutions have helped over 50 broadcasters and media companies worldwide to increase creativity and improve efficiency throughout their media workflows. For more information, please visitwww.tedial.com

