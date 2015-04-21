Telekom Slovenije Selects Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel Player for OTT Multiscreen Delivery

Using the Secure Player, Telco Operators Can Securely Distribute Live and VOD Content to Any Screen

PARIS -- April 21, 2015 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that telecommunications operator Telekom Slovenije has selected Viaccess-Orca's award-winning Connected Sentinel Player to support its new OTT multiscreen platform TViN. Through the Connected Sentinel Player, a multiplatform media player that includes digital rights management (DRM) for premium VOD and live content, operators and content providers can securely deliver OTT services to a wide range of connected devices with a very short time to market. TViN is currently available to Telekom Slovenije subscribers in the Republic of Slovenia and delivered as a white-label offering in other countries throughout the Balkan region.

"Today's television viewers want to enjoy personalized content anytime, anywhere, and on a range of devices. Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel Player provides a consistent user experience for the secure consumption of premium content services across all devices," said Simon Furlan, marketing director, Telekom Slovenije. "By supporting a wide range of video formats, streaming protocols, and device types, while assuring secure, high-quality video playback of TViN content on every screen in the home or on the go, Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel Player enables us to quickly expand into the OTT multiscreen world. This OTT expansion also enables us to introduce the secure player product to our existing white-label product customers."

Using the downloadable secure player, Telekom Slovenije can protect any TViN content delivered to Android(TM) and iOS(R) devices. Viaccess-Orca's player supports Microsoft(R) PlayReady(R) as well as the company's proprietary DRM, approved by all major Hollywood studios, integrated with media playback technology by VisualOn's OnStream(R) MediaPlayer+.

The player increases operators' revenue streams by providing support for live TV, catch-up TV, remote PVR, and EPGs, as well as cloud-based storage and transcoding. Leveraging adaptive streaming protocols such as MPEG-DASH, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, and HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), Telekom Slovenije can deliver optimal video quality to subscribers while taking into account varying network conditions and device types.

"Viaccess-Orca has earned the reputation as a leader in content protection technologies in the multiscreen environment, with the Connected Sentinel Player having been deployed by a variety of tier 1 operators around the world, including Singtel, Telecom Italia, Mediaset, Taiwan Mobile, and now most recently Telekom Slovenije," said Chem Assagyag, EVP sales and acting CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "By providing best-in-class security for any device, the Connected Sentinel Player enables Telekom Slovenije to address a broader base of TViN subscribers."

# # #

About Telekom Slovenije

Telekom Slovenije is a comprehensive communications service provider in Slovenia. It is recognised as the leader in the introduction and connection of new generations of mobile and fixed communication services, system integration and cloud computing services, and multimedia content. Telekom Slovenije is a part of Telekom Slovenije Group which is among the most comprehensive communication service providers in South-Eastern Europe. In addition to being the national telecommunications operator in Slovenia, it also operates through its subsidiaries on the markets of South-Eastern Europe in Kosovo, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, and Germany. The Group's activities include fixed and mobile communications services, digital content and services, multimedia services and digital advertising, system integration and cloud computing services, construction and maintenance of telecommunications networks, and conservation of natural and cultural heritage in the Secovlje Saltpans Regional Park.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/viaccess-orca.

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-Telekom-Slovenije-TViN.jpg

www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-Telekom-Slovenije-TViN2.jpg