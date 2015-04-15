Riedel Introduces MicroN 80G Media Distribution Network

Newest MediorNet Device Provides Versatile, High-Density Signal Interface for Productions of All Sizes

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 13, 2015 --Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced the launch of MicroN an 80G media distribution network device for the company's MediorNet line of media transport and management solutions. Working seamlessly with the MediorNet MetroN core fiber router, MicroN is a high-density signal interface with a complete array of audio, video, and data inputs and outputs, including 24 SD/HD/3G-SDI I/Os, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two sync reference I/Os, and eight 10G SFP+ high-speed ports. MicroN is available as a fully networked MediorNet device, as well as in a point-to-point edition at a very competitive price point.

"In just a single rack unit, the MicroN offers a highly versatile signal interface that can be used in productions of every size and complexity," said Lars Höhmann, Skype & MediorNet product manager at Riedel Communications. "For the largest media networks built on our MediorNet transport devices, MicroN can serve as a breakout box for a MetroN router and extend connectivity beyond the fiber I/Os to any type of video and audio I/O required. Or, MicroN can simply work with a MetroN router, with other MicroN units, or in a standalone point-to-point configuration to provide an economical solution for small- to medium-sized productions. And, like the other members of the MediorNet family, MicroN has powerful built-in signal processing features that eliminate the need for many external devices."

In a compact 1RU form factor for rackmount applications, the MicroN offers full support for 10G high-speed video, 3G-SDI video, MADI audio, and Gigabit Ethernet. The system includes an integrated video, audio, and data router and sync reference I/Os, including black burst, tri-level, and word clock. Built-in video and audio processing capabilities include automatic format detection, a frame synchronizer and framestore on all video outputs, a 16-channel audio embedder/de-embedder, a test pattern generator, on-screen and system VITC displays, an integrated sample-rate converter, and audio/video delay lines. The MicroN is powered by a redundant, wide-range AC power supply and also features temperature monitoring and adaptive fan control.

Interconnecting MicroN nodes in a meshed fashion leads to a very scalable, decentralized video routing application. This approach can be used as a replacement for small to medium sized routers and offers a very flexible system design, allowing users to extend the router capacity in both signal capacity and distributed system locations by adding MicroN nodes to the network. Operating in standalone mode, the MicroN can act as a 12x12 router and audio embedder/de-embedder with MADI SRC and delay, and also provides video frame sync and delay. In a point-to-point deployment, multiple paired MicroN units can provide all of these capabilities plus support for up to 12 bi-directional SDI I/Os, two MADI I/Os, and a Gigabit Ethernet link. Multiple MicroNs can be integrated as a central video router for redundant processing of up to 192x192 HD-SDI signals, and they can also be deployed in a distributed fashion as a decentralized video router.

