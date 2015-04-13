RTW Presents Mastering Tools Plug-In at NAB 2015

Newest Component to the Company’s Masterclass Software

Offers Extensive Analysis and Display Functions

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 13, 2015 — RTW, the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, will have on display at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth C2134) its new Mastering Toolsplug-in for loudness, level, audio analysis and mono-to-7.1 measurement. The second plug-in in RTW’s Masterclass PlugIns series ofsoftware-based metering solutions, the Mastering Tools are ideal for post production, TV, radio and cinema.

Designed for simple, intuitive operation by a broader user base, the new Mastering Tools plug-in brings extensive analysis and display functions for mastering, metering and loudness measurement for single- and up to eight-channel applications. Available as a standard-format plug-in for Windows and Mac OS platforms, it also offers a wide range of PPM scales, displays and TruePPM measurements.

The RTW Masterclass Mastering Tools plug-in is part of the company’s continued efforts to provide access to high-quality audio metering and measurement to a wider range of customers. As such, it supports leading global loudness standards, including ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, ARIB, OP-59, AGICOM and CALM Act. Other key features include numerical or bar graph-type readout, MagicLRA and correlator display, audio vectorscope, RTA (Real Time Analyzer), SSA (Surround Sound Analyzer) and multi-correlator. For added convenience, users can choose from up to six selectable window frame sizes and multiple instances.

“The entire range of RTW’s Masterclass Software PlugIns is designed to be a very powerful tool for mastering, metering and loudness measurement in a convenient, easy-to-operate software package,” says Andreas Tweitmann, managing director, RTW. “The Mastering Tools plug-in will enhance workflow efficiency for studios of any size.”

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has nearly 50 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.