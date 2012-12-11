Korean Broadcast Specialist Sion Media Solves Signal Routing Backup Challenges at New SBS Facility With Bittree Patchbays

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Dec. 11, 2012 -- Bittree, a manufacturer of high-quality audio and video patching systems, today announced that its South Korean partner, Sion Media, has been contracted by Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) to supply Bittree patchbays for its new facility, the SBS Prism Tower. SBS, one of South Korea's largest broadcasters, purchased more than 400 Bittree video and audio patchbays for two of its channels, SBS Plus and SBS Golf. The SBS Prism Tower will support a total of six new HD channels.

"Systems designers overwhelmingly choose Bittree patching as a backup routing method for both studio and outside broadcasting use in Korea," said Glenn Garrard, CEO of Bittree. "Sion's customer relationships and marketing strategies are the reason for our success there. In fact, Sion has done an outstanding job of representing Bittree's brand to the Korean broadcasting industry for more than 10 years. The SBS project is the latest example of Sion's ability to devise solutions for prominent Korean broadcasters using the Bittree product line."

For its facility upgrade, SBS Plus is currently installing 313 Bittree E-series HD-SDI video patch panels and 80 additional TT (Bantam) audio patchbays. Custom-designed for simplifying the installation process, E-series video patchbays feature front-mounted jacks that simplify the rewiring task for install technicians.

"Integrators and systems designers alike specify Bittree because they trust the high quality of Bittree patchbays as a reliable backup system for signal routing," said Johnny Lim, sales manager at Sion Media. "It's our pleasure to include such a versatile, high-demand product family in our portfolio."

More information about Bittree's full range of video and audio patchbays is available online at www.bittree.com.

# # #

About SBS (Seoul Broadcasting System)

SBS, the only private-owned nationwide terrestrial television in South Korea, was established in 1990 and has successfully built a reputation as the "Innovator of the Media Industry" in its country. As the pioneering network to initiate HD broadcasting in Korea, SBS has maintained the highest ratings in genres such as news, dramas, and sports. As South Korea's sports broadcasting leader, SBS has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights for Olympics Games and World Cup. SBS has strategic partnerships with NTV (Japan), BTV (China), SMEG (China), TF1 (France), TVB (Hong Kong), GTV (Taiwan), and HTV (Vietnam) and operates international bureaus in Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Beijing, Paris, and Cairo. Besides the terrestrial channels, SBS Media Group operates SBS Plus (drama/entertainment), SBS Golf, SBS Sports, and E! Entertainment Channel Korea -- all recognized as the leaders in their genres. More information is available at www.sbs.co.kr or http://global.sbs.co.kr.

About Bittree

Bittree offers a complete line of patching products, including audio, video, data, and integrated patchbays, as well as a variety of patchcords, tools, and accessories. Tailored for use in the post-production, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree's patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability especially for mission-critical operations and live events. To ensure consistency, performance, and adherence to rigid quality standards, all of the company's patching products are designed, manufactured, and tested in its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, Calif. More information is available at www.bittree.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/E-SeriesVersion5.zip