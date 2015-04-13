Advantech Joins Sony IP Live Production System Alliance

Las Vegas, NAB Show, April 12, 2015 – Advantech (TWSE: 2395.TW) today announced a collaboration with Sony to integrate its Networked Media Interface, part of Sony’s IP Live Production system. Sony drives innovation in the media industry, and is playing a major role in the transformation of the production workflow by replacing existing rigid video cables with ubiquitous IP-based networks. Advantech’s video products utilizing Sony’s Networked Media Interface will provide video infrastructure manufacturers with an interoperable technology for the development of flexible and cost-effective IP-based production systems.

Upgrading from HD to UltraHD in studios and production workflows can potentially quadruple the number of legacy SDI connections with a consequent impact in cabling flexibility, weight, and costs. The IP Live Production System solves this challenge by allowing a cost-efficient IP network to be used instead. It turns SDI payload into IP datagrams with an additional lightweight compression using Low Latency Video Codec (LLVC) to enable real-time 2160p60 AV transmission over a single 10Gbit/s Ethernet (10GbE) link. It implements the SMPTE 2059 (IEEE-1588 Precision Time Protocol profile) for broadcast applications to achieve sub-microsecond synchronization accuracy and protects the transmission against errors such as packet loss.

Following on from Advantech’s existing HVC-8800 “Virtual SDI” adapter card that supports SMPTE 2022-5/6 uncompressed video encapsulation, Advantech’s next generation AV-over-IP PCI Express adapters based on Sony’s Networked Media Interface technology will allow 4K video from four 3G-SDI inputs to be carried across a single 10GbE network connection. In addition, Advantech’s ESP-9200 series of OpenFlow-controlled 10GbE/40GbE Ethernet switches integrating Sony’s Networked Media Interface will allow video applications to manage 4K video feeds flowing across IP networks with IP Live system management software. More product details will be released in due course.

“We are pleased to join Sony and other industry leaders in the development of the IP Live Production System ecosystem,” said David Lin, Senior Director of Video Solutions, Advantech. “The migration to IP-based media is a major milestone for the broadcast industry - one that will re-shape production workflows, bringing many recognized benefits of an IT-style approach. By supporting a standards-based, industry initiative like Sony’s IP Live Production System, Advantech will help professional video equipment manufactures build interoperable IP-based media solutions that drive greater efficiencies in 4K live production.”

“We welcome Advantech as one of Sony’s IP Live technology partners,” said Tetsuya Iwamoto, General Manager, Sony. “Advantech’s strong technical expertise will further accelerate industry adoption of the IP Live Production System. Advantech’s easy-to-integrate, OEM-ready products will be the foundation of an agnostic IP media infrastructure that will interconnect not only next-generation Ultra HD applications but also the higher resolution services to come.”

New Advantech products based on Sony’s Networked Media Interface are expected to be available for sampling in 2H ‘15. Advantech will be demonstrating its existing IP Video Transport products at NAB in Las Vegas on April 13-16, 2015 at Advantech booth SU11410 in the Upper South Hall.

For more information please contact video.solutions@advantech.com

