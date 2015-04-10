Artel Video Systems to Acquire Assets of Communications Specialties, Inc.

With Acquisition, Artel Will Offer One of Industry's Largest Portfolios of Broadcast-Quality Media Transport Solutions

WESTFORD, Mass. -- April 10, 2015 -- Artel Video Systems, an employee-owned global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions, today announced that the company is acquiring the portfolio assets of Communications Specialties, Inc. (CSI), a global provider of fiber optic transmission technology for the professional audio-visual and broadcast industries. CSI manufactures the Fiberlink(R) Series of fiber optic transmission systems for video, audio, and data; the Copperlink(TM) line of signal distribution products; the award-winning Scan Do(R) line of scan converters, and the Deuce(R) line of intelligent video scalers. The acquisition is expected to close in April of 2015.

According to Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems, the combination of Artel and CSI products and people will create one of the market's largest portfolios of broadcast-quality media transport solutions.

"We are excited to be expanding our product offerings with CSI's extensive portfolio of solutions for transporting and processing broadcast-quality media. Combining CSI's portfolio with Artel's growing DigiLink-based product lines enables our customers to work with one vendor for virtually all of their media transport needs," said Dellacanonica. "For more than 30 years, CSI has had a reputation for delivering best-in-class, highly reliable solutions to the industry. We look forward to continuing this tradition by immediately developing and releasing new products for the Fiberlink, Copperlink, and Scan Do platforms based on technology already developed by Artel. This will enable CSI customers to have access to video over IP, JPEG 2000 compression, and other leading-edge transport solutions in the product lines and footprints they are familiar with. I am also happy to announce that the CSI sales team will be joining Artel immediately after the closing to ensure a smooth transition for CSI customers."

"We are pleased that the portfolio of assets comprising the Fiberlink, Scan Do, Copperlink, and Deuce product lines are being passed on to Artel," said John Lopinto, president and CEO of CSI. "These products have great synergy with Artel's solutions, and we are confident that Artel will support them at the high levels our customers have expected from CSI since 1983."

More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

# # #

About Communications Specialties, Inc. (CSI) (www.commspecial.com)

Founded in 1983, Communications Specialties, Inc. (CSI) is recognized worldwide for its development of innovative products in the areas of fiber optic transmission and computer-video technology. CSI manufactures the Fiberlink(R) line of point-to-point fiber optic transmission systems for video, audio and data, the Copperlink(TM) line of signal distribution products, the award-winning Scan Do(R) line of scan converters and Deuce(R) video scalers. The company is headquartered on Long Island, New York, USA.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is an employee owned, global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. Artel's DigiLink platform is the most effective, reliable, easiest to configure and support media transport solution on the market. With thousands of deployments, Artel products are relied upon every day by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events. Recently, Artel was honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG 2000 (J2K) Interoperability. More information is available at www.artel.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/Artel/Artel-Logo.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/Artel/CSI-Logo.jpg