Broadpeak and Geniatech Optimize the Delivery of Live Multiscreen Video on Android(TM) STBs

Integration Between Broadpeak's nanoCDN(TM) Technology and Geniatech ATV1800 STBs Enables Operators to Lower Content Delivery Costs Dramatically for HTTP Live Television

RENNES, France -- April 9, 2015 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced that its nanoCDN(TM) technology has been integrated with the ATV1800 Quad Core Android(TM) TV box from Geniatech, providing cable and telecom operators with a cost-effective solution for delivering live OTT video content to millions of Android set-top boxes (STBs) using only a few megabits per second of the operator's network. Broadpeak will demonstrate the complete solution at the 2015 NAB Show, booth SU6118, and at TV CONNECT 2015, stand 119.

"The Geniatech Android-based STB is designed to help pay-TV operators deliver an amazing user experience that includes media-rich Web and video content," said Mr. Fang, CEO at Geniatech. "Yet, given the unpredictable nature of live OTT video consumption, we saw the value in implementing Broadpeak's nanoCDN agent in our devices. The result is a guaranteed high quality of service for our customers at all times and the possibility for operators to deliver live OTT content to virtually any number of subscribers with our STB using the same amount of bandwidth."

Broadpeak's award-winning nanoCDN technology enables operators to extend their CDN into the home network, leveraging equipment such as broadband gateways and STBs. Through the power of multicast, nanoCDN makes live HTTP video delivery to any device truly scalable, turning millions of broadband gateways or STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. nanoCDN implements multicast support for most popular adaptive bit rate (ABR) formats, guaranteeing a superior quality of service.

Geniatech's ATV1900 Series is the world's first quad core CPU and Octa GPU set-top box featuring 2.0GHz and support for the Android 4.4 OS and 5.0 OS, including integration of DRMs such as Microsoft(R) PlayReady(R), Verimatrix, Marlin, and Widevine. In addition, the ATV1900 is capable of decoding Ultra HD using H.264 as well as HEVC video compression standards. It includes 1GB RAM, 8GB NAND Flash, 802.11b/g/n/ac network, and Bluetooth(R) connections, ensuring the highest possible performance at all times. When connected to an HDTV, the STB enables television viewers to surf the Internet via Wi-Fi(R); communicate with friends via SNS applications; and enjoy online movies, music, and photos for the ultimate entertainment experience.

"This partnership signifies an important step forward for Broadpeak, extending the reach of nanoCDN to Android devices," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. "We look forward to bringing all of benefits of Geniatech's Android STB, including increased simplicity, ease of use, and performance, combined with the bandwidth efficiency and cost savings provided by our nanoCDN technology, to the pay-TV market. Android STBs were lacking scalability when millions of people tuned in to live events. This is not true anymore."

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv.

# # #

About Geniatech (www.geniatech.com)

Geniatech Inc. is one of the globally leading ODM/OEM Android TV solution and platform suppliers. Our product and services portfolio encloses smart IPTV OTT/STB solutions as well as smart hybrid OTT/STB solutions with a full range of digital TV tuner support. Our ODM/OEM service provides smart OTT/IPTVSTB designs based on Android and Linux; this portfolio is available on both form factors, as box and as an HDMI stick. Geniatech customers and partners enjoy our advanced services in customization and development capabilities to support their ecosystem through industry, hardware, and electrical design; Android/Linux software design and middleware integration; APP/APK application design and development; middleware/DRM integration such as Microsoft Playready and Verimatrix; and trusted video path and manufacturing services following international quality standards.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-nanoCDN.jpg