Bexel to Expand Core Offerings with Launch of New Division

Company Veteran Scott Nardelli to Lead Bexel Engineering Systems and Solutions

NEW YORK, DECEMBER 10, 2012—Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, is pleased to introduce its new division, Bexel Engineering Systems and Solutions (Bexel ESS).Led by long-time Bexel executive Scott Nardelli, Bexel ESS will address niche offerings for the broadcast industry, including integration, fiber and infrastructure and production support.

“The creation of this new division was market driven and a direct response to customers asking us to take on a greater role,” says Scott Nardelli, VP and general manager, Bexel ESS. “Bexel’s experienced staff understands the vital part technology plays in media and broadcast production because we work with the equipment and systems every day. This experience provides us and our clients with a unique view towards the selection, implementation and integration of broadcast and media technology. Providing customized engineered solutions is what we do best and the new division will offer these services to an expanded group of customers.”

Launching officially this January, Bexel ESS will be based on Bexel’s proven track record of building lasting relationships based on a trusted partnership with our customers. “We look forward to forging new relationships, as well as expanding our existing partnerships, with major integrators, providing infrastructure, support and construction services to help tackle unique, fast-track and/or highly technical projects,” adds Nardelli.



Bexel ESS aims to further the company’s position as a proven and trusted leader in the integration, fiber and infrastructure and production support markets. The new division will focus its efforts initially in three distinct areas: infrastructure and the optical and copper backbones that tie technology together. Optical equipment sales and integration and enhanced production support that combines all the strengths of Bexel’s current and new business initiatives together, offering a complete solution for large scale production.

“More and more, customers look to us to manage all of the interaction between multiple vendors,” says Nardelli. “Bexel is now in a position to offer our customers overall project management, design and implementation of complex systems in both a temporary and permanent environment. Bexel ESS looks forward to becoming a formal production partner, providing the gamut of production services for major events, studio build-outs and other media projects. Our approach is based on the ingenuity, innovation and integrity that Bexel is known for and we look forward to applying it to this new division.”

Halid Hatic, general manager, Bexel, hopes that customers, present and future, will recognize Bexel’s experience in the market and how it can help them maximize their investment: “Bexel has a unique perspective of the industry and understands the future of broadcast-specific technology and its impact on the market. As such, Bexel ESS can better advise its clients about future technology applications and how to properly plan for them while designing a facility or preparing for an event. Ultimately, our goal is to help clients save or more wisely spend technology dollars now and in the future.”

Bexel ESS made a soft launch this summer upon the completion of Texas Rangers Ballpark. It currently has two major projects in the works, including work at Dodgers Stadium and Zuckerberg Studios.

For more information, please call 818-565-4206 or visit www.Bexel.com.

